CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU.TO)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - CES Energy Solutions Corp :CES Energy Solutions Corp. announces refinancing of its 7.375% senior notes with 6.375% senior notes.CES Energy Solutions Corp - ‍agreed to issue and sell CDN $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior unsecured notes due October 21, 2024​.CES Energy Solutions - ‍notes will be issued at par under new indenture and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears beginning April 21, 2018​.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - CES Energy Solutions Corp :CES Energy Solutions Corp declares cash dividend and announces the appointment of a new director.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CES Energy Solutions Corp ::CES Energy Solutions Corp announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and declares cash dividend.Q2 revenue C$237.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$208 million.Qtrly FFO $0.11 per share.

July 14 (Reuters) - CES Energy Solutions Corp ::CES Energy Solutions Corp announces an extension and amendment to its syndicated credit facility.CES Energy Solutions Corp - amending agreement extends maturity date of credit facility to September 28, 2020.CES Energy Solutions Corp - amending agreement terminates covenant relief period which was entered into march 29, 2016.CES Energy Solutions Corp - amending agreement increases maximum net senior funded debt to ebitda ratio from 2.25 to 2.50.Ces energy -credit facility consists of Canadian operating facility of c$20 million, Canadian syndicated revolving facility of c$105 million.Ces energy solutions corp says credit facility also consists of a u.s. Operating facility of us$40 million.

May 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp ::Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017, proposed corporate name change and declares cash dividend.Q1 revenue c$252.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$216.6 million.Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp - qtrly net income per share $0.03.Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp - qtrly funds flow from operations per share $0.10.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp : Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Announces proposed offering of $300 million senior unsecured notes and tender offer for existing 7.375 pct notes . Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp- intends to conduct private placement offering of $300.0 million amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025 . Canadian Energy Services & Technology - will use proceeds from offering,credit facility,to buy outstanding $300.0 million, 7.375 pct notes due april, 2020 .Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp-after completion of offerings, co plans to redeem all of 7.375 pct notes that are not tendered to tender offer.

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp : Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016 and declares cash dividend . Q4 revenue C$187.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$173.6 million . It will pay a cash dividend of $0.0025 per common share on April 13, 2017 . Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp - CES is "modestly optimistic" with its outlook for 2017 . Qtrly loss per share $0.02 .Qtrly ffo $0.06 per share.

Canadian Energy Services And Technology Corp : Qtrly ffo per share $0.05 . Qtrly loss per share $0.04 . Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Canadian energy services & technology corp. Announces results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2016 and declares cash dividend .Q3 revenue c$145.1 million versus i/b/e/s view c$133.7 million.

Canadian Energy Services And Technology Corp : Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 and declares cash dividend . Q3 revenue C$145.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$133.7 million . Canadian energy services and technology - responded to falling activity levels, pricing pressure by rationalizing costs, headcount in Canada and US .Canadian Energy Services and Technology - due to staff reductions, compensation adjustments, estimates will realize over $20.0 million of annualized savings.

Canadian Energy Services And Technology Corp : Says it has sold $19.3 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source - http://bit.ly/2bii87d Further company coverage: [CEU.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).