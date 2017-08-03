Centamin PLC (CEY.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Centamin interim dividend up 25 percent to $0.025 per share

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Centamin Plc ::INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 25 PERCENT TO 0.025 USDPER SHARE.Q2 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 124,641 OUNCES WAS A 14% INCREASE ON Q1 2017 AND 11% LOWER THAN Q2 2016..Q2 CASH COST OF PRODUCTION AND AISC REMAIN WELL CONTROLLED; UNIT CASH COST OF PRODUCTION OF US$609 PER OUNCE AND UNIT AISC OF US$829 PER OUNCE SOLD.FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE MAINTAINED AT 540,000 OUNCES, WITH US$580 PER OUNCE CASH COST OF PRODUCTION AND US$790 PER OUNCE AISC.QUARTERLY THROUGHPUT OF 3.06 MILLION TONNES FROM SUKARI PROCESS PLANT, AN INCREASE OF 5% ON Q1 2017 AND OF 4% ON Q2 2016 PERFORMANCE.Q2 EBITDA OF US$66 MILLION UP 24% FROM Q1 2017 DUE TO AN INCREASE IN BOTH SALES VOLUMES AND AVERAGE REALISED GOLD PRICE.CASH AT BANK, BULLION ON HAND, GOLD SALES RECEIVABLE AND AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE FINANCIAL ASSETS AS AT 30 JUNE 2017 OF US$333.6 MILLION.EGYPTIAN STATE HAS BENEFITTED DIRECTLY FROM PROFIT SHARE PAYMENTS TO EMRA OF US$41.2 MILLION DURING H1 2017 IN ADDITION TO US$8.7 MILLION IN ROYALTY PAYMENTS.QUARTERLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 1.10 US CENTS, A DECREASE ON Q1 2017 DUE TO NON-CASH AND NON-RECURRING ITEMS.

Gold miner Centamin on track to deliver on FY production guidance of 540,000 ounces

July 10 (Reuters) - Centamin Plc :Q2 2017 preliminary production results.Total gold production for quarter was 124,641 ounces, a 14 pct increase on previous quarter and 11 pct lower than Q2 2016.Maintains its 2017 production guidance of 540,000 ounces.Quarterly throughput rate of 3,056kt at process plant, a 5 pct increase on previous quarter.Run of mine ore stockpile balance increased by 152kt to 538kt at end of period.On course to meet FY 2017 production guidance of 540,000 ounces at cash operating cost of us$580/ ounce and AISC of us$790 per ounce.

Miner Centamin's first-quarter pretax profit falls 28 pct

May 3 (Reuters) - Centamin Plc : :Centamin plc results for the first quarter and three months ended 31 march 2017.Q1 gold production of 109,187 ounces was a 20 pct decrease on Q4 2016 and 13 pct lower than q1 2016 in line with company's forecast.Q1 cash cost of production of $734 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $887 per ounce..Q1 Sukari underground mine delivered 252 thousand tonnes (kt) of ore, an 11 pct increase on Q4 2016, at a grade of 7.44g/t (down 29 pct on Q4 2016)..Full year 2017 guidance maintained at 540,000 ounces, with $580 per ounce cash cost of production and $790 per ounce AISC..Q1 pretax profit fell 28 percent to $29.5 million .Q1 EBITDA of $53.1 million was down 35 pct on Q4 2016, driven by a decrease in gold sales volumes in line with lower production.Remains debt-free and un-hedged with cash, bullion on hand, gold sales receivable and available-for-sale financial assets of $290.9 million at March 31 2017.Q1 revenues were 11 pct lower than previous quarter, due to a 12 pct reduction in gold sales volumes offset by a 2 pct rise in realised gold prices.

Centamin says Q1 gold production down 13 pct, in line with co's guidance

Centamin Plc : Centamin plc announces Q1 2017 preliminary production results . Preliminary total gold production for quarter was 109,187 ounces, a 20 pct decrease on previous quarter and 13 pct lower than Q1 2016 . Reduction in quarterly production is in line with Centamin's forecast . Company maintains its 2017 guidance of 540,000 ounces at a cash operating cost of $580 per ounce and all-in-sustaining cost (AISC) of us$790 per ounce . Run of mine ore stockpile balance decreased by 191kt to 386kt at end of period .Productivity rate was in line with our 2017 forecast of 1 million tonnes at 7.26g/t.

Centamin forecasts higher gold production for 2017

Centamin Plc : Results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 . Production of 551,036 ounces, a 26 pct increase on 2015 and above revised guidance range . Cash cost of production of $513 per ounce, down from $713 per ounce in 2015 and below revised guidance range . All-in sustaining costs of $694 per ounce, down from $885 per ounce in 2015 . Basic earnings per share of 18.61 cents, up 313 pct on prior year . Record processing throughput of 11.6mt, an increase of 9 pct on 2015 and above our base case forecast rate of 11mtpa . 2017 guidance of 540,000 ounces of gold at $580 per ounce cash cost of production and $790 AISC .Remains debt-free and unhedged with cash, bullion on hand, gold sales receivable and available-for-sale financial assets of $428 million at Dec. 31, 2016, up 85 pct.

Centamin announces 8 pct decrease in Q4 production

Centamin Plc : 2017 production guidance .Preliminary total gold production for quarter was 136,787 ounces, an 8 pct decrease on previous quarter.

Centamin sees 2016 annual production between 520,000-540,000 ounces

Centamin Plc : Interim dividend 0.02 usdper share . Sees 2016 annual production guidance of between 520,000 and 540,000 (previously 470,000) ounces . Q2 gold production of 140,306 ounces was a 12% increase on q1 2016 and 30% higher than q2 2015 . Sees fy cash cost of production of between us$530 and us$550 (previously us$680) per ounce .Q2 ebitda of us$101.6 million was up 51% on q1 2016.

Centamin says Q2 preliminary gold production up 12 pct

Centamin Plc : Q2 2016 preliminary production results . Preliminary total gold production for quarter was 140,306 ounces, a 12 pct increase on previous quarter and a 30 pct increase on Q2 2015 . Quarterly throughput at process plant was 2,929, a 2 pct increase on previous quarter . Annualised throughput exceeds our base case target rate of 11 mln tonnes per annum (mtpa). . Open pit total material movement (ore + waste) decreased 1 pct on previous quarter to 15,080kt . Open pit ore production increased by 42 pct to 3,425kt at an average mined grade of 0.90g/t of gold . Average head grade to plant from open pit was 0.99g/t. . Run of mine ore stockpile balance increased by 521kt to 1,012kt at end of period . Productivity remained above our forecast rate of 1 mln tonnes per annum at 6g/t . Full year 2016 production and cost guidance will be updated with Q2 financial report .Sukari operation has continued to build on strong start to year, with total first half production of 265,574 ounces of gold.

Centamin PLC maintains FY 2016 production guidance

Centamin PLC:Maintains FY 2016 Production guidance of 450,000 - 500,000 ounces.