CEZ as (CEZP.PR)

CEZ says price rise to affect 2019 hedges; plans services acquisition in Poland

Oct 4 (Reuters) - CEZ As :CEZ strategy director Pavel Cyrani tells Reuters energy services unit ESCO aims to complete an acquisition in Poland by year-end or early 2018.Says electricity price growth to have minor impact on 2018 average hedged price, pretty significant impact on 2019 hedged price.As of Aug 1, CEZ had hedged 80 percent of 2018 output at 29.5 euros per MWh and 50 percent of 2019 output at 29 euros..Czech 2018 power prices trading at 35.35 euros, 2019 at 32.55 euros on the Prague exchange. .Further company coverage: CEZP.PR.

CEZ prices 225 million euro tap of 2028 notes

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Cez As :says fixed the price of a EUR 225 million tap of its EUR 500 million 3% notes due 2028.says deal was priced at a spread of 85 basis points above the reference mid-swap rate with a resulting issue price of 111.937%.says expected issue date is September 20, 2017, will be issued under the established euro medium term note programme.says BNP Paribas, HSBC, SG CIB act as joint lead managers.

CEZ mandates banks for investor call, possible bond issue

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cez As :says has mandated banks to arrange general investor call on Tuesday followed by a potential bond issue.says mandated BNP Paribas, HSBC and SG CIB to arrange a General Investor Call on 12 September 2017 at 1pm UKT/ 2pm CET.says tap of its EUR-denominated 3.000% 2028 senior unsecured notes CZ094029376= of minimum EUR 150 million will follow, subject to market conditions.

CEZ's Esco unit buys Czech technical service provider KART

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cez As :says Esco unit acquires 100 percent of KART.acquisition expands its offer of energy services, to boost expertise in technical maintenance of buildings.KART's clients include large hotels, National Gallery.

CEZ's Inven Capital takes stake in French carsharing tech firm Vulog

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Cez :says unit Inven Capital became shareholder in French carsharing technology company Vulog.says investment supports ecological transport in cities, boosts its know-how.Inven says global carsharing market to quadruple by 2020.Inven's fifth investment into cleantech, previous investments all in Germany.

CEZ utility CEO: 2017, 2018 will be worst due to low electricity prices -Hospodarske Noviny

Aug 9 (Reuters) - CEZ As :CEO Daniel Benes sees 2017, 2018 as worst for the electricity producer due to low prices, he says in an interview published by daily newspaper Hospodarske Noviny."We expect the (electricity) price around 30 euros (per megawatt hour) in the coming years. The worst period for CEZ will be 2017 and 2018 in my view. The dismal situation in European energy sector lingers," Benes told the paper..On Tuesday, CEZ raised its 2017 profit guidance as it reported market-beating growth of adjusted net profit in the second quarter mainly due to a sale of shares in Hungary's MOL MOLB.HU..

Czech CEZ says adjusted Q2 profit grows 70 pct, raises 2017 outlook

Aug 8 (Reuters) - CEZ As :raises full-year EBITDA guidance to 53 billion crowns ($2.40 billion) from 52 billion.raises 2017 adjusted net profit guidance to 19 billion crowns from 17 billion.says second-quarter adjusted net profit rises 70 pct to 8.2 billion crowns .says second-quarter EBITDA drops 6 pct to 12.3 billion crowns.

CEZ buys German energy services provider Elevion

July 7 (Reuters) - Cez As :says acquired energy services provider Elevion in Germany from DPE Deutsche Private Equity.first entry in this segment in the German market.says Elevion's revenue in last five years rose on average 30 percent a year; exceed over 300 million euros.says Elevion's clients from airline, car, food, health and technology sectors; employs 1,800.says transaction expected to be completed in summer .financial details not disclosed.

CEZ supervisory board re-elects Vaclav Paces as chairman

June 30 (Reuters) - Cez As :Supervisory board elected Vaclav Paces as chairman.Paces has been chairman since June 2014, on board since March 2013.CEZ is 70 percent owned by state.

Energo-Pro bids for CEZ's Bulgarian assets -CTK

June 27 (Reuters) - Cez As :Czech energy group Energo-Pro says it has submitted offer for CEZ's << >> Bulgarian assets, CTK news agency reported.Energo's spokeswoman said the company would not disclose any details on the transaction at the moment.The deal had been estimated at up to 400 million euros ($450.96 million) for the assets, including an electricity distributor that provides power to more than 2 million clients in western Bulgaria. nL8N1HY5VS.