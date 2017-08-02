Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (CF.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canaccord Genuity Group Q1 loss per share C$0.01 excluding items

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc ::Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results.Q1 loss per share C$0.01 excluding items.Q1 revenue fell 3.1 percent to C$199.8 million.Q1 loss per share C$0.05.

Canaccord Genuity reports acquisition to increase scale of Canaccord's wealth management in the UK & Europe

July 5 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc ::Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. announces acquisition to increase scale of Canaccord Genuity wealth management in the Uk & Europe.Says ‍through its UK & Rurope based wealth management business agreed to acquire Hargreave Hale Limited​.Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - ‍under terms of transaction, CGWM (UK) will pay an initial consideration to shareholders of Hargreave Hale of £52.0 million​.Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - additional contingent consideration, if paid, will be funded from ongoing cash flow of business.Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - it is expected that acquisition will be immediately accretive to company's adjusted earnings.Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - ‍under terms of transaction, cgwm (uk) will pay additional contingent consideration of up to £27.5 million​.Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - acquisition-related costs are expected to be approximately £16.0 million (c$27.0 million).Canaccord Genuity- initial consideration to be funded in part from credit facility provided to CGWM by National Westminster Bank, HSBC Bank for £40.0 million.

Canaccord Genuity Acquisition Corp intends to buy $50 mln-$250 mln worth company

July 4 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc :Canaccord Genuity acquisition corp. Files preliminary prospectus for special purpose acquisition company initial public offering.Canaccord Genuity - ‍cgac intends to target a growth company with an enterprise value of between $50 million and $250 million for its qualifying acquisition.Canaccord Genuity acquisition-preliminary prospectus for offering of 10 million class a restricted voting units of cgac at offering price of $3.00/unit.Canaccord Genuity acquisition corp​-‍cgii intends to buy 833,333 class b units of CGAC at $3.00/unit for $2.5 million, concurrently with closing of offering.

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management acquires UK-based investment dealing and custody business from C. Hoare & Co

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity wealth management acquires UK-based investment dealing and custody business from C. Hoare & Co. .Transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2017 calendar year.

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP REPORTS Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.01

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc : CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2017 RESULTS . Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.03 EXCLUDING ITEMS . Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.01 . Q3 REVENUE ROSE 14.4 PERCENT TO C$208.1 MILLION . BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND . SAYS GLOBALLY, CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT GENERATED $68.5 MILLION IN REVENUE DURING Q3/17 . "LONG TERM IMPACT OF RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN U.S. AND UK REMAINS TO BE SEEN" .AUM IN NORTH AMERICA WERE $12.0 BILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016, AN INCREASE OF 15.8% FROM $10.3 BILLION AT END OF PREVIOUS QUARTER.

Canaccord Genuity conversion privilege of preferred shares

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity group inc. Announces conversion privilege of cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series a .There are currently 4.5 million series a preferred shares outstanding.

Canaccord Genuity discloses normal course issuer bid

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity Group Inc discloses normal course issuer bid . Filed notice for a normal course issuer bid to provide choice of purchasing up to a maximum of 5.6 million of its common shares .Purchases under normal course issuer bid expected to be able to commence on August 15, 2016, and will continue for one year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Q1 EPS C$0.05 excluding items

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc : Q1 earnings per share c$0.05 excluding items . Q1 revenue fell 3.9 percent to c$206.2 million . Canaccord Genuity group inc. Reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results . Q1 earnings per share c$0.04 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Aum in canada and aum in uk & europe and australia were $33 billion at end of q1/17 .Canaccord Genuity group inc says "expect continuing challenges for our uk and europe capital markets operations given uncertainty in that region".

Canaccord Genuity to sell up to 6.9 mln units in private placement

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc : Each unit consists of one common share one-half of one common share purchase warrant . Non-brokered private placement for up to 6.9 million units to employees of company at a purchase price of C$4.17 per unit . Intends to use proceeds of private placement to fund company's independent employee benefits trusts .Canaccord Genuity Group Inc announces private placement.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - What job cuts to expect from Canaccord in Canada - GLOBML

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc:Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has made deep staffing cuts to its British operations and is planning significant reductions in Canada and the United States amid an industry-wide collapse in revenues.- GLOBML.Sources close to the company said the Vancouver-based independent brokerage has laid off roughly 55 people in Britain - or 20 per cent of its head count there.Canaccord is also in the process of cutting investment bankers, analysts and traders in North America - but unlike the mass-layoff approach in Britain, the job losses in Canada and the United States are being rolled out more slowly.In addition to its selective front office cuts, sources said Canaccord is planning to announce a large one-time cut to its North American back-office team. That will affect individuals in departments such as compliance, IT and accounting in Toronto and New York.When reached via e-mail, Canaccord chief executive officer Daniel Daviau said he could not make any comment in advance of the company's quarterly financial results, which will be unveiled on Thursday.Shares in Canaccord fell by more than 7 per cent on Wednesday. The company has lost about half of its market value since mid-June.