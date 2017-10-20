Canfor Corp (CFP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canfor reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp :Canfor reports results for third quarter of 2017.Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65.Q3 earnings per share view c$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Canfor Corp - qtrly ‍shr $0.51​.Canfor Corp - qtrly ‍sales $1.17 billion versus $1.10 billion.Canfor Corp - ‍on Oct 20 board approved c$160 million capital investment program focused on Canfor's US South Sawmill operations.Canfor Corp - capital investment program to increase production capacity in co's US South Sawmill operations​ by about 350 million board feet by end of 2019.

Canfor reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.78

July 26 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp :Canfor reports results for second quarter of 2017.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.78.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Canfor Corp - ‍Lumber demand in North America remained relatively stable in Q2 of 2017​.Canfor Corp - ‍Results in Q3 of 2017 will reflect a scheduled maintenance outage at Canfor Pulp's intercontinental pulp mill​.Canfor Corp - Qtrly ‍sales $1,185.2 million versus $1,022.3​ million.Canfor Corp - ‍Forest fire season in Western Canada to date has had no material financial impact on Canfor's operations​.Q2 revenue view c$1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Canfor - ‍Continuation of current hot and dry weather in BC interior will increase risks of material disruption to co's fibre procurement efforts.

Canadian government says it will vigorously defend lumber industry

By David Ljunggren:Canadian government says deeply disappointed by U.S. decision "to impose unfair and punitive anti-dumping duties".Canadian government says U.S. decision to exclude three provinces from duties "represents significant progress in this longstanding dispute".Canadian government says will continue efforts to maintain dialogue with United States on lumber, remains confident a negotiated settlement is possible.

Unifor, Public and Private Workers of Canada, Canfor sign tentative agreement

June 1 (Reuters) - Unifor::Unifor, PPWC, and Canfor sign pulp and paper sector tentative agreement.Unifor says pattern bargaining for western Canada's pulp and paper sector has concluded with a 4-year tentative agreement.The ‍tentative agreement with Canfor pulp will set pattern for Unifor and PPWC's 17 other pulp and paper mills in BC and Alberta ​.

Canadian energy minister says Trudeau is scheduled to speak to Trump very shortly

April 25 (Reuters) - :Canadian energy minister tells CBC that PM Trudeau is scheduled to speak to President Trump "within the next couple of hours".

Canada's natural resources minister: WTO or NAFTA challenges are options open to us

April 25 (Reuters) - :Canada's natural resources minister on U.S. decision on softwood lumber: we have prevailed in the past and will do so again.Canada's natural resources minister: our government is taking immediate action to help affected companies, communities and workers.Canada's natural resources minister: we will continue to press American counterparts to rescind this unwarranted trade action.Canada's natural resources minister: we remain confident negotiated settlement on softwood is possible and in best interests of both countries.Canada's natural resources minister, asked what he thinks is behind recent U.S. comments on dairy, lumber industries, says, "I have no idea".Canada's natural resources minister: irritants in Canada-U.S. trading relationship are not new.Canada's natural resources minister: if we look at history of lumber dispute, there will inevitably be job losses from tariffs on softwood.Canada's natural resources minister, asked whether will file WTO or NAFTA challenges, says those options are open to us.

Canfor reports results for Q4 of 2016

Canfor Corp : Canfor Corp - "Looking ahead, us housing market is forecast to continue its gradual recovery through 2017" . Canfor reports results for fourth quarter of 2016 . Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.29 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Canfor Corp - North American lumber consumption is projected to improve, reflecting steady demand in residential construction market . Canfor Corp - There remains a risk of "material antidumping and countervailing duties" being imposed on canadian lumber shipments destined to us . Canfor Corp - Qtrly sales c$1,043.5 million versus c$1,053 million last year .Canfor Corp - Global softwood markets are currently seeing positive pricing momentum and this is anticipated to continue into Q2 of 2017.

Canfor Q2 earnings per share $0.27

Canfor Corp: Canfor reports results for second quarter of 2016 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.27 . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.20 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Canfor corp says Q2 total lumber shipments and production were in line with Q1 of 2016 . Q2 pulp shipment and production volumes were down 10% and 13%, respectively, from previous quarter . Says US housing market is forecast to continue its gradual recovery through balance of 2016 .Looking towards end of 2016 and into 2017, there continues to be a risk of downward pressure on pricing.

Canfor Corp announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Canfor Corp:Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid.Under the new bid, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to 6,640,227 common shares of the Company or approximately 5%.Renewed normal course issuer bid will commence on March 7, 2016 and continue until March 6, 2017.