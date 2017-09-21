Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRJ.J)
12,258.78ZAc
20 Oct 2017
-16.22 (-0.13%)
12,275.00
12,300.00
12,384.00
12,283.00
3,192,588
4,169,619
12,608.00
8,584.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Richemont announces staff changes, with HR chief to be replaced
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont Sa
Richemont says no need to reconsider stake in Yoox Net-a-Porter
May 12 (Reuters) - Richemont
Richemont chairman says his son to ensure link to management on board
May 12 (Reuters) - Richemont Chairman
Richemont ends one stock buyback, starts another
May 12 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
YNAP CEO says 2017 outlook is "very very positive"
Yoox Net-A-Porter Chief Executive Federico Marchetti tells reporters during a conference: the group's outlook for 2017 is "very very positive" Further company coverage: [YNAP.MI] (Reporting by Milan newsroom). Full Article
Richemont says will have shut 50 shops by end of the year
Richemont
Richemont says October sales were "modestly positive"
Richemont
Richemont says restructuring will happen through shop closures
Richemont
Richemont CEO says no further job cuts in Switzerland planned
Richemont
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA plans to cut 300 Swiss jobs -24 heures - Reuters News
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA:Swiss luxury group Richemont plans to cut 300 jobs in Switzerland, Swiss newspaper 24 heures reported on Friday without citing sources -RTRS.Around 170 job could be cut at its Cartier business and almost 120 at its Piaget and Vacheron Constantin businesses, the paper said.Richemont was not immediately available for comment on the story. Last month, Richemont confirmed a report that it could cut up to 350 Swiss jobs. Full Article
BRIEF-Richemont announces staff changes, with HR chief to be replaced
* Says jean-jacques van oosten has been appointed to the newly created role of chief technology officer and will join the senior executive committee effective 1 january 2018