Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFRJ.J)

Richemont announces staff changes, with HR chief to be replaced

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont Sa :Says jean-jacques van oosten has been appointed to the newly created role of chief technology officer and will join the senior executive committee effective 1 january 2018.Says sophie guieysse has been appointed group human resources director and will join the senior executive committee effective 1 october 2017.Says human resources director thomas lindermann will leave richemont for personal reasons and step down from the group management committee with effect from 31 october 2017.

Richemont says no need to reconsider stake in Yoox Net-a-Porter

May 12 (Reuters) - Richemont :Cfo says to further improve efficiency, assess retail network.Cfo says doesn't want to call bottom in hong kong market.Chairman says no need to reconsider investment in yoox net-a-porter at this stage.Chairman says did not want to acquire breitling after laying off people.

Richemont chairman says his son to ensure link to management on board

May 12 (Reuters) - Richemont Chairman :Says his son Anton, who will join the board, will be the link between controlling shareholders and managers.

Richemont ends one stock buyback, starts another

May 12 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA :Says richemont announces end of share buy-back programme initiated in may 2014 and launch of a new programme.Says announces a new programme to buy-back up to 10 million richemont 'a' shares through market over next three years, representing 1.7 % of capital and 1.0 % of voting rights.Richemont says repurchased a total of 5 185 000 'a' shares, representing 0.9 % of capital and 0.5 % of voting rights under expiriing buyback.

YNAP CEO says 2017 outlook is "very very positive"

Yoox Net-A-Porter Chief Executive Federico Marchetti tells reporters during a conference: the group's outlook for 2017 is "very very positive" Further company coverage: [YNAP.MI] (Reporting by Milan newsroom).

Richemont says will have shut 50 shops by end of the year

Richemont :CFO says closed down 25 stores at end of sept and will have closed another 25 by end of the year.

Richemont says October sales were "modestly positive"

Richemont :CFO confirms sales in October were "modestly positive".

Richemont says restructuring will happen through shop closures

Richemont : Richemont chairman says restructuring of group will happen through natural attrition, closing down of shops . Chairman says inventory buy-back broadly done, does not see clear improvement in trends .Richemont chairman says will no longer give monthly trading updates.

Richemont CEO says no further job cuts in Switzerland planned

Richemont : Ceo says destocking at partners might go on for a few months . Ceo says might close some stores in hong kong or relocate them . Cfo says group wants to increase dividend in good times and bad .Ceo says does not foresee further reduction of workforce in switzerland.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA plans to cut 300 Swiss jobs -24 heures - Reuters News

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA:Swiss luxury group Richemont plans to cut 300 jobs in Switzerland, Swiss newspaper 24 heures reported on Friday without citing sources -RTRS.Around 170 job could be cut at its Cartier business and almost 120 at its Piaget and Vacheron Constantin businesses, the paper said.Richemont was not immediately available for comment on the story. Last month, Richemont confirmed a report that it could cut up to 350 Swiss jobs.