Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Calfrac announces extension and amendment of credit facilities

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd :Calfrac announces extension and amendment of credit facilities.Calfrac Well Services Ltd - extension of maturity date from September 27, 2018 to June 1, 2020.Calfrac Well Services Ltd -as per amendment ‍voluntary reduction in credit facilities from $300 million to $275 million​.Calfrac Well Services Ltd -as per amendment, ‍reduction in maximum funded debt-to-ebitda ratio to 3.0x​.

Calfrac posts Q1 loss per share C$0.14

April 26 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd :Calfrac announces first quarter results and update on 2017 capital program.Q1 revenue C$268.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$239.2 million.Q1 loss per share C$0.14.Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Calfrac Well Services Ltd - continues to evaluate opportunities to reactivate additional equipment in Canada throughout summer.Calfrac Well Services Ltd - is in final stages of reactivating two incremental fleets in colorado with contributions expected for at least half of q2.Calfrac Well Services - continues to engage with clients in existing, legacy operating areas as well as in areas where company has no operating history.Calfrac Well Services Ltd - "outlook for company's operations in Canada remains positive".Calfrac Well Services Ltd - "in Mexico, business environment remains challenging with very limited onshore pressure pumping activity".Calfrac Well Services - will continue to evaluate market while maintaining a small scale operating presence with a minimal cost structure in Mexico.Calfrac Well Services Ltd - announcing an increase in its 2017 capital budget from $25.0 million to $45.0 million.

Calfrac Well Services Q4 loss per share C$0.51

Calfrac Well Services Ltd : Qtrly revenue for canadian operations was $72.3 million, down 41 percent . Calfrac announces fourth quarter results . Q4 revenue c$192.8 million versus i/b/e/s view c$195.1 million . Q4 loss per share c$0.51 . Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Calfrac well services ltd says u.s. Land rig count fell to 380 rigs while canadian rig count dropped to as low as 34 rigs in 2016 . Calfrac well services - expects first half of 2017 to be transition period as pressure pumping industry begins to recover in canada and united states .Calfrac well services ltd - michael olinek has been appointed cfo, was interim cfo since march 2016.

Calfrac reports Q3 loss per share of c$0.35

Calfrac Well Services Ltd : Calfrac announces third quarter results . Q3 revenue c$174.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$178.2 million . Q3 loss per share c$0.35 . Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .In united states, revenue in Q3 of 2016 increased by 10 percent from Q2 of 2016 to $52.6 million.

Calfrac Well Services Q2 loss per share c$0.36

Calfrac Well Services Ltd : Co is optimistic that 2017 activity will improve year-over-year, but visibility remains uncertain at this time . Calfrac announces second quarter results . Q2 revenue c$150.6 million versus I/B/E/S view c$151.9 million . Q2 loss per share c$0.36 .Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd Posts Q1 loss c$0.47/shr; Says in total, about 500 employees were affected by cost initiative - Reuters News

Calfrac Well Services Ltd:Calfrac announces first quarter results.Q1 loss per share c$0.47.Q1 revenue c$216.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$240.2 million.Q1 earnings per share view c$ -0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Calfrac says in total, approximately 500 employees were affected by cost initiative which decreased company's global headcount to approximately 2,600.Calfrac says Canadian, U.S., corporate headcount have declined about 60 percent, 70 percent and 35 percent, respectively, since beginning of 2015.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd announces retirement of CFO

Calfrac Well Services Ltd:Michael J. (Mick) McNulty, Calfrac's Chief Financial Officer, has advised Calfrac's board of directors and executive management team that he intends to retire by March 2016.Calfrac has initiated a search process.

Calfrac Well Services announces $27.5 million bought deal private placement

Calfrac Well Services Ltd:Enters into an agreement with Peters & Co. Limited, pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 20,370,370 common shares of Calfrac at a price of $1.35 per Share for total gross proceeds of approximately $27.5 million.Net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be held in a segregated account such that they may be utilized in the calculation of EBITDA towards Calfrac's covenant to maintain a specified funded debt to EBITDA ratio.

Calfrac Well Services announces dividend

Calfrac Well Services Ltd:declared a dividend pursuant to its quarterly dividend policy.dividend of $0.015625 per common share will be paid on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015.