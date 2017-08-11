China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd (CGG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Gold International says Q2 revenue rose 40 percent to $97.9 million

Aug 11 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd :China gold international reports 2017 second quarter and first half financial results.Q2 revenue rose 40 percent to $97.9 million.Qtrly ‍gold production from csh mine decreased by 6% to 45,798 ounces from 48,867 ounces for same period in 2016​.

China Gold International announces issuance of $500 mln corporate bond

June 27 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd ::China Gold International Resources announces the issuance of US$500 million corporate bond.China Gold International Resources -co's unit to issue bonds of $500 million at an issue price of 99.663% bearing interest at rate of 3.25%.China Gold International - net proceeds of offer will be used for repaying existing indebtedness, working capital and general corporate purposes.

China Gold International Resources Corp enters new financial services agreement with China Gold Finance

May 29 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd :Company and china gold finance entered into new financial services agreement.China gold finance agreed to satisfy financial needs of co and its units.On may 29, 2017 company and china gold finance entered into an amendment agreement.

China Gold International Resources entered into new financial services agreement

May 26 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd ::China Gold Finance agreed to satisfy financial needs of company and its subsidiaries within China .On May 26, 2017, company and China Gold Finance entered into new financial services agreement.New financial services agreement will not cause significant financial impact to company or its subsidiaries.

China Gold qtrly net profit $6.4 mln vs net loss of $3.5 mln

May 12 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd :China gold international reports 2017 first quarter results.Q1 revenue rose 25 percent to $82.1 million.China gold international resources corp ltd qtrly gold production from csh mine decreased by 6% to 34,540 ounces from 36,703 ounces for same period in 2016.China gold international resources corp ltd qtrly net profit of us$6.4 million from a net loss of us$3.5 million for same period in 2016.China gold international resources corp - qtrly net profit after income taxes increased to net profit of $6.4 million versus net loss of $3.5 million.China gold international resources corp ltd qtrly copper production from jiama mine increased by 39% to 5,716 tonnes from 4,106 tonnes.China gold international resources - copper production of 5,716 tonnes does not include copper output from phase ii series i commissioning during q1.

China Gold International Resources provides 2017 outlook

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd - : China Gold International Resources provides preliminary 2016 production and guidance and 2017 outlook . 2016 gold production of 185,051 ounces from Chang Shan Hao gold mine . Copper production in 2017 is expected to be doubled to approximately 79 million pounds . 2016 gold production of 26,249 ounces from Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine increased by 9% since 2015 . CSH mine is expected to produce about 193,000 ounces of gold in 2017 .Company's consolidated gold production from CSH, Jiama Mines will be 218,700 ounces for 2017.

China Gold international Q3 revenue rose 10 pct to $109.6 mln

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd : China Gold International reports 2016 third quarter results . China Gold - Qtrly copper production from jiama mine increased by 23 pct to 4,836 tonnes from 3,934 tonnes for same period in 2015 . China Gold - Qtrly gold production at csh mine decreased to 46,654 ounces for Q3 from 57,981 ounces for same period in 2015 . Projected copper production of approximately 38.6 million pounds in 2016 . China Gold - projected gold production of 235,000 ounces in 2016 . Qtrly net income was us$7.7 million compared to a net loss of US$5.2 million for same period in 2015 .Q3 revenue rose 10 percent to $109.6 million.

China Gold International Resources says entered loan agreement with China National Gold<2099.HK>

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd <2099.HK>: Chinagoldintl-continuing connected transactions and major transaction in relation to loan framework agreement <2099.HK> . Company entered into a loan framework agreement with China national gold . Revolving loan(s) in an aggregate principal amount of up to US$200 million .

China Gold International reports 2016 Q1 results

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd : China Gold International reports 2016 first quarter results . Q1 revenue fell 15 percent to $65.6 million . Gold production at CSH mine decreased by 11 pct to 36,703 ounces for three months ended March 31, 2016 . Projected gold production of 235,000 ounces in 2016 .Projected copper production of approximately 38.6 million pounds (18,000 tonnes) in 2016.

China Gold International Resources Corp announces loan facility agreement

China Gold International Resources Corp:Says Tibet Huatailong Mining Development Corp Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a loan facility agreement with a syndicate of banks.Pursuant to which lenders agreed to lend to Tibet Huatailong the aggregate principal amount of RMB3.98 billion, approximately USD627 million.Says timing and the amount of the drawdowns from the Loan Facility will be determined by the Company according to its actual needs.Loan facility is repayable in full by Tibet Huatailong to the Lenders on November 2029.