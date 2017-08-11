China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd (CGG.TO)
2.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.04 (+1.93%)
$2.07
$2.05
$2.13
$2.05
303,082
750,301
$3.67
$1.82
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Gold International says Q2 revenue rose 40 percent to $97.9 million
China Gold International announces issuance of $500 mln corporate bond
China Gold International Resources Corp enters new financial services agreement with China Gold Finance
China Gold International Resources entered into new financial services agreement
China Gold qtrly net profit $6.4 mln vs net loss of $3.5 mln
China Gold International Resources provides 2017 outlook
China Gold international Q3 revenue rose 10 pct to $109.6 mln
China Gold International Resources says entered loan agreement with China National Gold<2099.HK>
China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd <2099.HK>: Chinagoldintl-continuing connected transactions and major transaction in relation to loan framework agreement <2099.HK> . Company entered into a loan framework agreement with China national gold . Revolving loan(s) in an aggregate principal amount of up to US$200 million . Full Article
China Gold International reports 2016 Q1 results
China Gold International Resources Corp announces loan facility agreement
China Gold International Resources Corp:Says Tibet Huatailong Mining Development Corp Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a loan facility agreement with a syndicate of banks.Pursuant to which lenders agreed to lend to Tibet Huatailong the aggregate principal amount of RMB3.98 billion, approximately USD627 million.Says timing and the amount of the drawdowns from the Loan Facility will be determined by the Company according to its actual needs.Loan facility is repayable in full by Tibet Huatailong to the Lenders on November 2029. Full Article
Gold companies take a shine to China's Silk Road
TIANJIN, China Sept 24 As far as China's miners are concerned, the modern-day Silk Road is paved with gold.