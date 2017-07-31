COGECO Inc (CGO.TO)
84.10CAD
20 Oct 2017
$1.14 (+1.37%)
$82.96
$82.60
$84.49
$82.60
24,218
17,658
$84.81
$47.55
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cogeco announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid
July 31 (Reuters) - Cogeco Inc
Cogeco inc qtrly earnings per share $1.54
Cogeco Inc
Cogeco qtrly earnings per share $1.83
Cogeco Inc
Cogeco Inc qtrly loss per share $7.03
Cogeco Inc
Cogeco Inc reports Q3 loss per share $7.03
Cogeco Inc
Cogeco Inc says subsidiary, Cogeco Diffusion Inc., has sold Métromédia CMR Plus Inc. to Bell Media Inc
Cogeco Inc:Says that its subsidiary, Cogeco Diffusion Inc., has sold Metromedia CMR Plus Inc. to Bell Media Inc., owner of Astral Out of Home.Cogeco Metromedia is an out-of-home advertising company specialized in the public transit sector. Full Article
BRIEF-Cogeco announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* Notice will enable cogeco to acquire up to 550,000 subordinate shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: