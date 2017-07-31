COGECO Inc (CGO.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 31 (Reuters) - Cogeco Inc :Cogeco announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid.Notice will enable cogeco to acquire up to 550,000 subordinate shares.

Cogeco Inc : Cogeco Inc qtrly revenue increased by $8.0 million, or 1.4%, to reach $586.4 million .Cogeco Inc - qtrly earnings per share $1.54.

Cogeco Inc : Qtrly revenue remained essentially same at $583.1 million .Qtrly earnings per share $1.83.

Cogeco Inc : Cogeco inc. Releases its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2016 . Qtrly revenue increased by $16.2 million, or 2.9%, to reach $574.0 million . Sees adjusted EBITDA to grow between 2% and 3% and free cash flow between 31% and 34% in 2017 . Cogeco inc qtrly loss per share $7.03 .Says expects revenue to grow between 1.5% and 2% for 2017.

Cogeco Inc : Qtrly loss per share $7.03 . During Q3 Cogeco Communications recognized a non-cash pre-tax impairment loss of $450 million in its business ict services segment . Q3 revenue increased by $16.2 million, or 2.9 percent, to $574 million .Expects FY 2017 revenue to grow between 1.5-2 percent, adjusted EBITDA to grow between 2-3 percent and free cash flow between 31-34 percent.

Cogeco Inc:Says that its subsidiary, Cogeco Diffusion Inc., has sold Metromedia CMR Plus Inc. to Bell Media Inc., owner of Astral Out of Home.Cogeco Metromedia is an out-of-home advertising company specialized in the public transit sector.