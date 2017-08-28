CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CGPO.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sibar Auto Parts gets purchase order from CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Nashik

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sibar Auto Parts Ltd :Says got purchase order from CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Nashik for manufacturing, supply of electrical castings.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions approves appointment of V.R. Venkatesh as CFO

Aug 11 (Reuters) - CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd :Says approved moving of Madhav Acharya, CFO of co to Avantha Group with effect from August 12, 2017.Says approved appointment of V.R. Venkatesh as chief financial officer of company.

India's CG Power & Industrial Solutions June-qtr consol loss widens

Aug 11 (Reuters) - CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd :June quarter consol net loss 859.8 million rupees versus loss of 104.3 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 14.48 billion rupees versus 15.39 billion rupees last year.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions accepts offer for sale of co's power business in Hungary​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd :Says ‍receipt of binding offer for sale and transfer of company's power business in hungary​.Says offer for enterprise value of 38 million euro.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions says CG Power USA ceases to be co's step-down unit

Aug 1 (Reuters) - CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd :CG Power USA ceases to be step-down overseas unit of co; has been renamed as WEG Transformers USA Inc​ post divestment.Says ‍proceeds from divestment will be used to retire substantial portion of company's international debts​.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions accepts binding offer of Weg SA for sale of power business in U.S.

June 21 (Reuters) - CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd :Accepted binding offer of Weg SA for acquisition of co's power business in the U.S. at enterprise value of $37 million.

India's CG Power and Industrial Solutions March-qtr loss widens

May 26 (Reuters) - India's CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd :Consol march quarter net loss 4.44 billion rupees.Consol march quarter total income 17.33 billion rupees.Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 929 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 18.84 billion rupees.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions to divest power business of U.S. unit

May 26 (Reuters) - CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd :Says decided to divest power business of psus.Board has mandated committee to complete process by June 30, 2017.Received an offer for acquisition of co's power business in U.S., comprised in its unit CG Power Systems USA INC .

Crompton Greaves completes sale of co's B2B automation business

Crompton Greaves Ltd : Says co, along with unit CG International BV, has completed sale of co's B2B automation business .ZIV Automation India will cease to be a unit of co and will be a unit of ZIV Aplicaciones y Tecnologia, S.L., Spain.

Crompton Greaves Dec-qtr consol loss narrows

Crompton Greaves Ltd : Consol Dec quarter loss 314.5 million rupees . Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 12.44 billion rupees . Consol loss in Dec quarter last year was 3.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 11.25 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol profit was 494.4 million rupees .Says co does not expect any adverse impact from the matter regarding the discontinued distribution franchise business.