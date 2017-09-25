Cineplex Inc (CGX.TO)
38.33CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.19 (+0.50%)
$38.14
$38.15
$38.58
$38.08
197,383
234,173
$54.81
$34.43
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cineplex announces credit facility update
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc
IMAX and Cineplex expand partnership in Canada
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc
Cineplex Inc reports second quarter results
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc
Topgolf and Cineplex announce partnership to bring sports entertainment venues to Canada
July 26 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc
Cineplex qtrly earnings per share $0.37
May 2 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc
Cineplex reports Q4 earnings per share $ 0.37
Cineplex Inc
Cineplex says it is acquiring SAW, LLC
Cineplex Inc
D-Box Technologies and Cineplex Entertainment extend agreement
D-Box Technologies Inc
Cineplex posts Q2 earnings of $0.12/share
Cineplex Inc: Qtrly total revenues $338.0 million versus $345.5 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.12 .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.32, revenue view c$341.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Cineplex Inc announces dividend increase
Cineplex Inc:Says 3.8 pct dividend increase to $1.62 per share on an annual basis from the current $1.56 per share.Says increase will be effective with the May 2016 dividend which will be paid in June 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Cineplex announces credit facility update
* Cineplex Inc - announced an increase of $75 million in revolving facility under terms of its existing credit facilities, entered into during Q2 of 2016