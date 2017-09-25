Edition:
United States

Cineplex Inc (CGX.TO)

CGX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

38.33CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.19 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$38.14
Open
$38.15
Day's High
$38.58
Day's Low
$38.08
Volume
197,383
Avg. Vol
234,173
52-wk High
$54.81
52-wk Low
$34.43

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cineplex announces credit facility update
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 04:30pm EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc :Cineplex announces credit facility update.Cineplex Inc - announced an increase of $75 million in revolving facility under terms of its existing credit facilities, entered into during Q2 of 2016.Cineplex Inc - facilities mature in April 2021 & are payable in full at maturity, with no scheduled repayment of principal required prior to maturity.  Full Article

IMAX and Cineplex expand partnership in Canada
Thursday, 24 Aug 2017 07:30am EDT 

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc :IMAX and Cineplex expand partnership, adding two auditoriums and IMAX VR centre in canada.IMAX auditoriums will be added at Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre cinemas in Toronto, at Cineplex Cinemas Normanview in Regina.Companies are also working together to install IMAX VR Centre at Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre Toronto​.  Full Article

Cineplex Inc reports second quarter results
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 06:15am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc :Cineplex Inc reports second quarter results.Q2 revenue C$364.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$386.9 million.Cineplex Inc - Qtrly ‍shr $0.02​.Cineplex Inc - Qtrly ‍EPS, excluding change in fair value of financial instrument, was $0.02​.  Full Article

Topgolf and Cineplex announce partnership to bring sports entertainment venues to Canada
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 08:30am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc ::Topgolf and Cineplex announce partnership to bring sports entertainment venues to Canada.Joint venture will see opening of multiple topgolf venues in markets across country during next several years.Financial terms of partnership were not disclosed.  Full Article

Cineplex qtrly earnings per share $0.37
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 06:15am EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc ::Cineplex Inc. Reports record first quarter results and announces dividend increase.Q1 revenue C$394.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$393.8 million.Cineplex - 3.7 pct dividend increase to $1.68 per share on an annual basis from current $1.62 per share.Cineplex qtrly earnings per share $0.37.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Cineplex - CEO Ellis Jacob has renewed his employment agreement for two additional years, confirming his employment through december 31, 2020.  Full Article

Cineplex reports Q4 earnings per share $ 0.37
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 06:15am EST 

Cineplex Inc - : Cineplex Inc reports fourth quarter and annual results . Q4 revenue c$385.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$407 million .Quarterly earnings per share $ 0.37.  Full Article

Cineplex says it is acquiring SAW, LLC
Thursday, 10 Nov 2016 08:00am EST 

Cineplex Inc : Says it is acquiring SAW, LLC . Says acquisition of SAW will be financed with cash-on-hand and existing credit facilities . Says financial terms were not disclosed .Cineplex strengthens US entertainment and amusement gaming business with another strategic acquisition.  Full Article

D-Box Technologies and Cineplex Entertainment extend agreement
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 06:23pm EDT 

D-Box Technologies Inc : D -Box technologies and Cineplex Entertainment extend agreement to add D-Box Motion seats in10 auditoriums across canada .D-Box Technologies Inc - installations will begin soon and are expected to be completed by year end.  Full Article

Cineplex posts Q2 earnings of $0.12/share
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 06:15am EDT 

Cineplex Inc: Qtrly total revenues $338.0 million versus $345.5 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.12 .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.32, revenue view c$341.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Cineplex Inc announces dividend increase
Tuesday, 3 May 2016 06:15am EDT 

Cineplex Inc:Says 3.8 pct dividend increase to $1.62 per share on an annual basis from the current $1.56 per share.Says increase will be effective with the May 2016 dividend which will be paid in June 2016.  Full Article

Cineplex Inc News

BRIEF-Cineplex announces credit facility update

* Cineplex Inc - announced an increase of $75 million in revolving facility under terms of its existing credit facilities, entered into during Q2 of 2016

» More CGX.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials