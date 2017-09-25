Cineplex Inc (CGX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cineplex announces credit facility update

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc :Cineplex announces credit facility update.Cineplex Inc - announced an increase of $75 million in revolving facility under terms of its existing credit facilities, entered into during Q2 of 2016.Cineplex Inc - facilities mature in April 2021 & are payable in full at maturity, with no scheduled repayment of principal required prior to maturity.

IMAX and Cineplex expand partnership in Canada

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc :IMAX and Cineplex expand partnership, adding two auditoriums and IMAX VR centre in canada.IMAX auditoriums will be added at Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre cinemas in Toronto, at Cineplex Cinemas Normanview in Regina.Companies are also working together to install IMAX VR Centre at Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre Toronto​.

Cineplex Inc reports second quarter results

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc :Cineplex Inc reports second quarter results.Q2 revenue C$364.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$386.9 million.Cineplex Inc - Qtrly ‍shr $0.02​.Cineplex Inc - Qtrly ‍EPS, excluding change in fair value of financial instrument, was $0.02​.

Topgolf and Cineplex announce partnership to bring sports entertainment venues to Canada

July 26 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc ::Topgolf and Cineplex announce partnership to bring sports entertainment venues to Canada.Joint venture will see opening of multiple topgolf venues in markets across country during next several years.Financial terms of partnership were not disclosed.

Cineplex qtrly earnings per share $0.37

May 2 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc ::Cineplex Inc. Reports record first quarter results and announces dividend increase.Q1 revenue C$394.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$393.8 million.Cineplex - 3.7 pct dividend increase to $1.68 per share on an annual basis from current $1.62 per share.Cineplex qtrly earnings per share $0.37.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Cineplex - CEO Ellis Jacob has renewed his employment agreement for two additional years, confirming his employment through december 31, 2020.

Cineplex reports Q4 earnings per share $ 0.37

Cineplex Inc - : Cineplex Inc reports fourth quarter and annual results . Q4 revenue c$385.4 million versus I/B/E/S view c$407 million .Quarterly earnings per share $ 0.37.

Cineplex says it is acquiring SAW, LLC

Cineplex Inc : Says it is acquiring SAW, LLC . Says acquisition of SAW will be financed with cash-on-hand and existing credit facilities . Says financial terms were not disclosed .Cineplex strengthens US entertainment and amusement gaming business with another strategic acquisition.

D-Box Technologies and Cineplex Entertainment extend agreement

D-Box Technologies Inc : D -Box technologies and Cineplex Entertainment extend agreement to add D-Box Motion seats in10 auditoriums across canada .D-Box Technologies Inc - installations will begin soon and are expected to be completed by year end.

Cineplex posts Q2 earnings of $0.12/share

Cineplex Inc: Qtrly total revenues $338.0 million versus $345.5 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.12 .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.32, revenue view c$341.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cineplex Inc announces dividend increase

Cineplex Inc:Says 3.8 pct dividend increase to $1.62 per share on an annual basis from the current $1.56 per share.Says increase will be effective with the May 2016 dividend which will be paid in June 2016.