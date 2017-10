Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund :Chemtrade announces expiration of its offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. (formerly Canexus Corporation) convertible debentures.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund :Chemtrade announces extension to its offer to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. (formerly Canexus Corporation) convertible debentures in exchange for new Chemtrade convertible debentures.Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund - ‍Each of Series V offer and Series VI offer has been extended and is now open for acceptance on August 23, 2017​.

July 14 (Reuters) - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund ::Chemtrade announces offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. (formerly Canexus Corporation) convertible debentures in exchange for new Chemtrade convertible debentures.Chemtrade Logistics - began offers to buy outstanding 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated series v debentures due Dec 31, 2020 of Chemtrade Electrochem​.Chemtrade Logistics Income- commenced offers to buy outstanding 6.50% convertible unsecured subordinated series VI debentures due Dec 31, 2021 of CEI.

May 11 (Reuters) - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund ::Chemtrade logistics income fund redeems 5.75% convertible unsecured debentures.Redeemed $79.6 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% convertible unsecured debentures due December 31, 2018.5.75% debentures were redeemed for a total aggregate redemption price of $81.2 million.

May 9 (Reuters) - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund ::Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund reports first quarter 2017 results.Q1 revenue C$274.6 million.Says incurred acquisition-related costs of $2.9 million in Q1.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Chemtrade announces receipt of regulatory approvals . Chemtrade logistics income - Canadian Competition Bureau issued no-action letter under competition act in respect of acquisition of Canexus Corp .Anticipates completing transaction with canexus corp on march 10, 2017.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Chemtrade Logistics income fund reports operating results for full year 2016 and fourth quarter . Q4 revenue C$251.7 million .Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund - net earnings from continuing operations for Q4 were $6.4 million compared with net loss of $82.6 million last year.

Canexus Corp : Canexus receives court approval of plan of arrangement with Chemtrade .Canexus corp - 84.51% of Canexus common shares voted at meeting were in favour of a resolution approving arrangement.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Chemtrade logistics income fund announces C$400 million bought deal financing . As per financing agreement, underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 21.8 million subscription receipts .Net proceeds of offering to be used to partially fund Chemtrade's previously announced acquisition of Canexus Corp.

Canexus Corp : Says transaction is to be completed by way of a plan of arrangement under business corporations act (Alberta) . Says Canexus' board of directors unanimously determined that arrangement is in best interests of canexus . Longview Communications is Canexus' communications advisor. Kingsdale Shareholder Services is Canexus' strategic shareholder services advisor . Says deal arrangement reflects an enterprise value of approximately $900 million for canexus . Says board will recommend that Canexus shareholders vote in favour of arrangement .Canexus announces agreement to be acquired by Chemtrade for $1.65 per share.