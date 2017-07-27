Edition:
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CHLA.NS)

CHLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,114.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-15.15 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs1,129.15
Open
Rs1,130.00
Day's High
Rs1,130.00
Day's Low
Rs1,108.00
Volume
14,255
Avg. Vol
237,494
52-wk High
Rs1,219.55
52-wk Low
Rs804.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance June-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 05:03am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd :Says approves issue of NCDs up to INR 115 billion.June quarter consol profit 2.07 billion rupees versus profit 1.67 billion rupees year ago.June quarter consol total revenue 12.47 billion rupees versus 11.15 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 09:27am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 2.21 million rupees versus profit 1.94 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol total income from operations 12.22 billion rupees versus 11.41 billion rupees year ago.Says recommended for issue of NCDs worth INR 115 billion.Says recommended for final dividend of INR 2 per share.  Full Article

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company appointa N Srinivasan as executive vice chairman and managing director
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 08:36am EDT 

Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd : Says appointment of N Srinivasan as an executive vice chairman and managing director .Says Vellayan Subbiah, current managing director holds office till august 18, 2017.  Full Article

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance says it is not in reciept of request for share sale
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 03:19am EST 

Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Murugappa Group may raise Rs. 150 cr. By selling 1.2% stake in Cholamandalam, hires investment bank for block deal." .says co not in reciept of any request for sale of shares as of date.  Full Article

BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co gets members' nod for allotment of NCDs worth 115 bln rupees

July 28 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd

