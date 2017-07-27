Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CHLA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance June-qtr consol profit rises

July 27 (Reuters) - Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd :Says approves issue of NCDs up to INR 115 billion.June quarter consol profit 2.07 billion rupees versus profit 1.67 billion rupees year ago.June quarter consol total revenue 12.47 billion rupees versus 11.15 billion rupees year ago.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises

April 28 (Reuters) - Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 2.21 million rupees versus profit 1.94 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol total income from operations 12.22 billion rupees versus 11.41 billion rupees year ago.Says recommended for issue of NCDs worth INR 115 billion.Says recommended for final dividend of INR 2 per share.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company appointa N Srinivasan as executive vice chairman and managing director

Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd : Says appointment of N Srinivasan as an executive vice chairman and managing director .Says Vellayan Subbiah, current managing director holds office till august 18, 2017.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance says it is not in reciept of request for share sale

Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Murugappa Group may raise Rs. 150 cr. By selling 1.2% stake in Cholamandalam, hires investment bank for block deal." .says co not in reciept of any request for sale of shares as of date.