Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CHMB.NS)
145.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs0.55 (+0.38%)
Rs145.10
Rs146.00
Rs150.00
Rs143.10
172,765
937,119
Rs157.50
Rs53.55
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals June qtr profit down 0.3 pct
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chambal Fertilisers And Chemicals Ltd
India's Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals announces deal for purchase of gas
June 14 (Reuters) - Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals approves sale of Ratna Shalini ship for $24.5 mln
May 2 (Reuters) - Chambal Fertilisers And Chemicals Ltd
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals gets Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies nod for merger of CFCL Tech into CFCL Ventures
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals June-qtr profit down 6 pct
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd
India chemicals and fertilizers ministry says got proposals to set up greenfield and brownfield fertilizer projects
India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: Proposals received for setting up of greenfield and brownfield (expansion) fertilizer projects - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for greenfield project received from Kanpur Fertilizers & Cement Limited - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects received from Indo-Gulf Fertilizers , Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from matix Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Government decided to establish six brownfield/revival urea production plants - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes four units of Fertilizer Corporation of India - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes 1 unit each of Hindustan Fertilizer, Bhramaputra Valley Fertilizer - Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers . Full Article
Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals says 3 units cease to be co's subsidiaries
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd