Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CHMB.NS)

CHMB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

145.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.55 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs145.10
Open
Rs146.00
Day's High
Rs150.00
Day's Low
Rs143.10
Volume
172,765
Avg. Vol
937,119
52-wk High
Rs157.50
52-wk Low
Rs53.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals June qtr profit down 0.3 pct
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 07:17am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chambal Fertilisers And Chemicals Ltd :June quarter profit 1.40 billion rupees versus profit of 1.41 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 20.20 billion rupees versus 18.72 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals announces deal for purchase of gas
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 12:44am EDT 

June 14 (Reuters) - Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd :Says company entered into an agreement on June 13, 2017 for purchase of gas.Says initial supply date to occur between April 1, 2018 and July 1, 2019.  Full Article

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals approves sale of Ratna Shalini ship for $24.5 mln
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 03:56am EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Chambal Fertilisers And Chemicals Ltd :Chambal Fertilisers And Chemicals Ltd says approved sale and disposal of Ratna Shalini ship for $24.5 million to Rialto Navigation S.A., Liberia.Says sale of ship is expected to be completed by july 15, 2017.  Full Article

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals gets Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies nod for merger of CFCL Tech into CFCL Ventures
Friday, 23 Dec 2016 03:06am EST 

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd :Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies has approved merger of CFCL Tech into CFCL Ventures Limited effective Dec 20.  Full Article

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals June-qtr profit down 6 pct
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 03:22am EDT 

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.41 billion rupees; June-quarter net sales 19.08 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 23.48 billion rupees .  Full Article

India chemicals and fertilizers ministry says got proposals to set up greenfield and brownfield fertilizer projects
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 04:05am EDT 

India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: Proposals received for setting up of greenfield and brownfield (expansion) fertilizer projects - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for greenfield project received from Kanpur Fertilizers & Cement Limited - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects received from Indo-Gulf Fertilizers , Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from matix Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Government decided to establish six brownfield/revival urea production plants - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes four units of Fertilizer Corporation of India - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes 1 unit each of Hindustan Fertilizer, Bhramaputra Valley Fertilizer - Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers .  Full Article

Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals says 3 units cease to be co's subsidiaries
Thursday, 19 May 2016 12:23am EDT 

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd : Fertilizers & chemicals - units isgn solutions,isgn fulfillment agency,isgn fulfillment service, ceased to be subsidiaries of the company .  Full Article

