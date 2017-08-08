Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CHMB.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chambal Fertilisers And Chemicals Ltd :June quarter profit 1.40 billion rupees versus profit of 1.41 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 20.20 billion rupees versus 18.72 billion rupees last year.

June 14 (Reuters) - Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd :Says company entered into an agreement on June 13, 2017 for purchase of gas.Says initial supply date to occur between April 1, 2018 and July 1, 2019.

May 2 (Reuters) - Chambal Fertilisers And Chemicals Ltd :Chambal Fertilisers And Chemicals Ltd says approved sale and disposal of Ratna Shalini ship for $24.5 million to Rialto Navigation S.A., Liberia.Says sale of ship is expected to be completed by july 15, 2017.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd :Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies has approved merger of CFCL Tech into CFCL Ventures Limited effective Dec 20.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.41 billion rupees; June-quarter net sales 19.08 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 23.48 billion rupees .

India chemicals and fertilizers ministry says got proposals to set up greenfield and brownfield fertilizer projects

India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: Proposals received for setting up of greenfield and brownfield (expansion) fertilizer projects - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for greenfield project received from Kanpur Fertilizers & Cement Limited - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects received from Indo-Gulf Fertilizers , Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from Matix Fertilizers & Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Proposals for brownfield projects also from matix Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Government decided to establish six brownfield/revival urea production plants - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes four units of Fertilizer Corporation of India - India Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers . Brownfield/revival urea production plants includes 1 unit each of Hindustan Fertilizer, Bhramaputra Valley Fertilizer - Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers .

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd : Fertilizers & chemicals - units isgn solutions,isgn fulfillment agency,isgn fulfillment service, ceased to be subsidiaries of the company .