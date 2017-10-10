Jimmy Choo PLC (CHOO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jimmy Choo says European Commission clears Michael Kors deal

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc :EUROPEAN COMMISSION PHASE 1 CLEARANCE AND UPDATE.‍EUROPEAN COMMISSION CONFIRMED ON 9 OCTOBER 2017 THAT IT HAS CLEARED UNCONDITIONALLY ACQUISITION BY MICHAEL KORS BIDCO FOLLOWING A PHASE I REVIEW​.‍ALL CONDITIONS TO SCHEME RELATING TO MERGER CONTROL HAVE NOW BEEN SATISFIED​.

Michael Kors enters into first amendment to its second amended

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd :Michael Kors - on october 4, 2017, co entered into first amendment to second amended and restated senior unsecured credit facility, dated Aug 2017‍​.Michael Kors - first amendment amends credit facility to provide if senior notes for Jimmy Choo deal issued, co's bridge credit facility is terminated‍​.

MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd ::MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING.‍NOTES WILL BE ISSUED TO FINANCE, IN PART, CO'S PENDING ACQUISITION OF JIMMY CHOO PLC.‍PROCEEDS OF NOTES WILL BE HELD IN ESCROW UNTIL IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION​.‍MICHAEL KORS (USA) INC, A UNIT OF CO, INTENDS TO COMMENCE AN OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES​.‍NOTES WILL BE SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AND WILL BE GUARANTEED BY COMPANY​.

Jimmy Choo ‍says Russian antitrust body clears Michael Kors offer​

Sept 22 (Reuters) - JIMMY CHOO PLC ::‍RUSSIAN FEDERAL ANTIMONOPOLY SERVICE APPROVAL OF MICHAEL KORS OFFER​.

Jimmy Choo says entered into an agreement with Accenture

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc ::‍ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ACCENTURE, ADVISERS TO MICHAEL KORS​.

Jimmy Choo shareholders approve takeover by Michael Kors

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc ::General meeting to consider deal with michael kors was held on monday and co's investors voted to approve special resolution.

Jimmy Choo reports H1 revenue 201.6 mln stg versus 173.1 mln stg year ago

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc - :H1 revenue 201.6 million stg versus 173.1 million stg year ago.H1 profit before tax up 174.2 pct to 18.1 million stg..H1 continued revenue growth ahead of market despite a challenging operating environment of 16.5% growth (4.5% at constant currency 1 ).Well positioned to deliver over remainder of year.

Michael Kors enters bridge credit deal on Jimmy Choo acquisition

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd :MICHAEL KORS AND CERTAIN OTHER MEMBERS OF MICHAEL KORS GROUP HAVE ENTERED INTO BRIDGE CREDIT AGREEMENT.AS OF AUG. 22, COMMITMENTS UNDER BRIDGE CREDIT AGREEMENT REDUCED TO £344.2 MILLION.MICHAEL KORS HAS ENTERED INTO A FORWARD CONTRACT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. FOR DELIVERY OF STERLING IN AMOUNT OF $1.45 BILLION.

Michael Kors agreed to pay £17.92 mln break fee to Jimmy Choo - SEC filing​

July 25 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings :Michael Kors Holdings- ‍in case of lapse of deal, co agreed to pay break fee to Jimmy Choo of £17.92 million in certain specified circumstances- SEC filing​.Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - ‍Jimmy Choo has agreed to pay an inducement fee to company of £8.96 million if an inducement payment event occurs​.

Jimmy Choo year to date trading strong and in line with management's expectations

June 1 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc :Trading strongly in year to date and in line with management's expectations.