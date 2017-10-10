Jimmy Choo PLC (CHOO.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Jimmy Choo says European Commission clears Michael Kors deal
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc
Michael Kors enters into first amendment to its second amended
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
Jimmy Choo says Russian antitrust body clears Michael Kors offer
Sept 22 (Reuters) - JIMMY CHOO PLC
Jimmy Choo says entered into an agreement with Accenture
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc
Jimmy Choo shareholders approve takeover by Michael Kors
Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc
Jimmy Choo reports H1 revenue 201.6 mln stg versus 173.1 mln stg year ago
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc
Michael Kors enters bridge credit deal on Jimmy Choo acquisition
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
Michael Kors agreed to pay £17.92 mln break fee to Jimmy Choo - SEC filing
July 25 (Reuters) - Michael Kors Holdings
Jimmy Choo year to date trading strong and in line with management's expectations
June 1 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc
EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 10)
BRUSSELS, Oct 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: