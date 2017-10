Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CHPC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Chennai Petroleum Corp June-qtr profit down 93 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ::June quarter profit 334.9 million rupees versus profit of 4.70 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 96.57 billion rupees versus 97.85 billion rupees last year.June quarter average gross refining margin $3.81 per barrel.

Chennai Petroleum Corp posts profit in Sept-qtr

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 980.5 million rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 107.16 billion . Average gross refining margin for april-sept is $5.59 per bbl .Net loss in sept quarter last year was 4.5 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 76.24 billion rupees.

India's Chennai Petroleum March-qtr net profit down about 27 pct

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd : India's Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd says March-quarter net profit 2.66 billion rupees; net sales 58.64 billion rupees . India's Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd - Average GRM for financial year 2015-16 is $5.27/bbl . Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share .