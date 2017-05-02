Choppies Enterprises Ltd (CHPJ.J)
CHPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
305.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
306.00
Open
304.00
Day's High
305.00
Day's Low
300.00
Volume
3,405
Avg. Vol
78,321
52-wk High
428.00
52-wk Low
162.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Choppies names Farouk Ismail as vice chairman
May 2 (Reuters) - Choppies Enterprises Ltd
BRIEF-Choppies names Farouk Ismail as vice chairman
* Farouk Ismail's role on board has changed from an executive director to a non-executive director and vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)