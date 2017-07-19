Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Choice Properties REIT reports qtrly reported FFO per unit diluted of $0.262

July 19 (Reuters) - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust reports solid results for the second quarter of 2017.Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly rental revenue of $208.6 million, an increase of $11.3 million compared with $197.3 million in Q2 of 2016.Qtrly reported FFO per unit diluted of $0.262.Q2 FFO per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly occupancy 98.9% versus 98.8%.

Choice Properties Real Estate reports Qtrly FFO per unit diluted of $0.264

April 24 (Reuters) - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : :Choice properties real estate investment trust reports solid results for the first quarter of 2017 and announces 4.2pct increase to annual distributions.Qtrly rental revenue of $203.4 million, an increase of $11.2 million.Qtrly funds from operations per unit diluted of $0.264.Q1 FFO per share view C$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly net operating income $142.4 million versus $132.4 million.Qtrly occupancy 98.8pct versus 98.7pct.Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - in 2017, co expects to invest approximately $192 million in development projects.Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-in 2017,co expects to maintain total occupancy rate of about 98pct, with occupancy rate for ancillary GLA in 90pct range.

Choice Properties REIT announces planned transition for board of trustees chairman

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces planned transition for board of trustees chairman . Choice Properties Real Estate Investment - Galen G. Weston to step down as chairman of board of trustees with Anthony R. Graham nominated to succeed .Choice Properties Real Estate Investment - Weston will continue as chairman and CEO of George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies Limited.

Choice Properties announces redemption of $200 mln of 3.00 pct series 6 debentures

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Debentures to be redeemed price per $1,000 principal amount of debentures equal to $1,000 plus accrued and unpaid interest .Choice properties announces redemption of $200 million of 3.00 pct series 6 debentures.

Choice Properties Real Estate qtrly FFO per unit $0.249

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Qtrly rental revenue of $197.3 million, an increase of $14.2 million or 7.8% . Q2 FFO per share view c$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Choice properties real estate investment trust reports results for second quarter 2016 and announces distribution increase . Will increase its annual distribution to $0.71 per unit, or by 6.0% . Qtrly FFO per unit diluted of $0.249 .Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per unit $0.204.

Choice Properties President and CEO, John Morrison, to retire

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust : Morrison will remain in role as president and chief executive officer until transitioning to a successor . Board of trustees of Choice Properties has launched search to identify a successor for Morrison . Morrison will remain in his role as President, CEO until transitioning to a successor, who will be appointed in coming months .Choice properties president and CEO, John Morrison, to retire.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Completes $200 million Issuance of Series F Senior Unsecured Debentures

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:Completed its previously announced issuance of $200 million aggregate principal amount of Series F senior unsecured debentures of the Trust.Debentures bear interest at a rate of 4.055% per annum and will mature on November 24, 2025.offering was made under Choice Properties' short form base shelf prospectus dated October 14, 2015.terms of the offering are described in a prospectus supplement dated November 18, 2015, which was filed with securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada.net proceeds of the Debentures will be used by the Trust to repay existing indebtedness and for general business purposes.