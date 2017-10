Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc ::Delivery of a fourth new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet on long-term lease to Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas Del Mediterraneo, S.A.​.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc :Chorus aviation announces acquisition of two Embraer 195 aircraft on lease to Azul Brazilian Airlines.Acquisition of two Embraer 195 aircraft which are currently on lease to Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A.​.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc ::Chorus Aviation announces solid second quarter 2017 earnings and grows regional aircraft leasing.Chorus Aviation Inc - Q2 adjusted net income $0.22 per basic share.Chorus Aviation Inc - Q2 net income $0.33 per basic share.Chorus Aviation-CPA fleet transition to larger aircraft will generate about 10pct more available seat miles in fiscal 2017 over same period in 2016.Chorus Aviation Inc - qtrly operating revenue $333.4 million versus $310.1 million.

July 27 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc :Chorus Aviation announces agreement to acquire two additional embraer 190 aircraft on lease to Aeromexico connect.Unit to acquire two additional embraer 190 aircraft currently on lease to Aerolitoral, S.A. De C.V.." Upon completing transaction and the one announced on july 17, we will have four embraers in our leased fleet".

July 19 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc : :Chorus Aviation announces acquisition of three Bombardier Q400 aircraft on lease to Falcon Aviation Services of Abu Dhabi‍​.Aircraft are two years old and are incremental additions to Chorus Aviation Capital's regional lease fleet​‍​.

June 22 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc ::Delivery of a third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas Del Mediterraneo, S.A..Fourth CRJ1000 regional jet aircraft is scheduled to be delivered in September 2017.

June 20 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc :Jazz Aviation designated as a bombardier authorized service facility in Canada.Chorus Aviation Inc - Has signed a five-year agreement with Bombardier commercial aircraft to become an authorized service facility.

May 12 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc : :Chorus Aviation announces solid first quarter 2017 earnings.Chorus Aviation Inc - in Q1 of 2017, Chorus reported revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $320.6 million, and $54.1 million, respectively.Chorus Aviation Inc - Q1 net income of $26.7 million, or $0.22 per basic share, including an unrealized foreign exchange gain of $10.4 million.Chorus Aviation Inc - chorus expects to acquire and lease two additional new CRJ1000s to Air Nostrum by end of September 2017.Chorus Aviation Inc - also intends to acquire six atr 72-600s on lease to U.K. Carrier, Flybe and Virgin Australia; transaction is expected to close by end of June 2017.Chorus Aviation Inc - capital expenditures for 2017, are expected to be between $45.0 million and $55.0 million.Chorus Aviation Inc - CPA fleet transition to larger aircraft will generate approximately 10pct more available seat miles in fiscal 2017 over same period in 2016.

April 24 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc ::Chorus Aviation announces agreements to acquire six ATR 72-600 aircraft on lease to Flybe and Virgin Australia.Chorus Aviation Inc - aggregate purchase price for aircraft is consistent with current market values for similar aircraft.Chorus Aviation Inc - Chorus Aviation Capital intends to finance deal with debt financing and cash.Chorus Aviation- aircraft are between one and four years old and are first ATRs added to Chorus Aviation Capital's growing regional aircraft fleet.

Chorus Aviation Inc : Chorus Aviation announces strong fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings . Qtrly net income per basic share of $0.10 . Chorus Aviation Inc says chorus expects to acquire and lease two new CRJ1000s to air nostrum by end of october 2017 . Qtrly adjusted net income excluding other items per basic share of $0.26 . Chorus Aviation Inc says capital expenditures are expected to be between $45 million and $55 million in 2017 . Chorus Aviation-"CPA fleet transition to larger aircraft will generate about 10% more available seat miles in fiscal 2017 over same period in 2016" .Qtrly reported revenue of $315.1 million versus $357.4 million.