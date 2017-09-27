Credit Agricole Egypt SAE (CIEB.CA)
41.03EGP
22 Oct 2017
£-0.87 (-2.08%)
£41.90
£41.90
£41.95
£41.00
1,064,536
172,777
£52.50
£20.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Credit Agricole Egypt says Ali Hassan Ali Dayekh raises stake in bank
Sept 27 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE
Credit Agricole Egypt says CBank approves appointment of chairman and MD
Sept 5 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE EGYPT
Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
May 7 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Egypt
Credit Agricloe Egypt shareholders approve FY dividend of EGP 1.84 per share
Credit Agricole Egypt Sae
Credit Agricole Egypt calls board meeting to raise FY dividend
Credit Agricole Egypt
Credit Agricole Egypt board proposes FY dividend
Credit Agricole Egypt
BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
Credit Agricole Egypt
Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
Credit Agricole