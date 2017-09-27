Edition:
United States

Credit Agricole Egypt SAE (CIEB.CA)

CIEB.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

41.03EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.87 (-2.08%)
Prev Close
£41.90
Open
£41.90
Day's High
£41.95
Day's Low
£41.00
Volume
1,064,536
Avg. Vol
172,777
52-wk High
£52.50
52-wk Low
£20.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Credit Agricole Egypt says Ali Hassan Ali Dayekh raises stake in bank
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 08:45am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE ::ALI BIN HASSAN BIN ALI DAYEKH BUYS 767,250 SHARES IN BANK FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EGP 35.3 MILLION, RAISES STAKE TO 6.12 PERCENT FROM 5.87 PERCENT.  Full Article

Credit Agricole Egypt says CBank approves appointment of chairman and MD
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 04:26am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE EGYPT ::CENTRAL BANK APPROVES ASIM MOHAMED FAHMI RAJB AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, PIERRE FRANCOIS SERGE FINAS AS MD.  Full Article

Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
Sunday, 7 May 2017 02:34am EDT 

May 7 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Egypt :Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago.Q1 consol interest income EGP 1.09 billion versus EGP 711.2 million year ago.Board appoints Asim Rajb as chairman.  Full Article

Credit Agricloe Egypt shareholders approve FY dividend of EGP 1.84 per share
Sunday, 2 Apr 2017 03:27am EDT 

Credit Agricole Egypt Sae : Shareholders approve FY dividend of EGP 1.84 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2nvPCk1) Further company coverage: [CIEB.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Credit Agricole Egypt calls board meeting to raise FY dividend
Thursday, 30 Mar 2017 04:05am EDT 

Credit Agricole Egypt : Calls board meeting on March 30 to raise FY dividend to EGP 1.84 per share from EGP 0.86 per share proposed earlier Source:(http://bit.ly/2nlPZgY) Further company coverage: [CIEB.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Credit Agricole Egypt board proposes FY dividend
Monday, 20 Feb 2017 03:15am EST 

Credit Agricole Egypt : Board proposes FY dividend of 20 pct of 2016 net profit Source: (http://bit.ly/2kPsue8) Further company coverage: [CIEB.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
Monday, 6 Feb 2017 01:00am EST 

Credit Agricole Egypt : FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago . FY net interest income EGP 3.35 billion versus EGP 2.70 billion year ago Source: http://bit.ly/2l6yLa3 Further company coverage: [CAGR.PA] [CIEB.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: (REPEAT).  Full Article

Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
Sunday, 5 Feb 2017 03:22am EST 

Credit Agricole : FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago . FY net interest income EGP 3.35 billion versus EGP 2.70 billion year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l6yLa3) Further company coverage: [CAGR.PA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Credit Agricole Egypt SAE News

» More CIEB.CA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials