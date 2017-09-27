Credit Agricole Egypt SAE (CIEB.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Credit Agricole Egypt says Ali Hassan Ali Dayekh raises stake in bank

Sept 27 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE ::ALI BIN HASSAN BIN ALI DAYEKH BUYS 767,250 SHARES IN BANK FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EGP 35.3 MILLION, RAISES STAKE TO 6.12 PERCENT FROM 5.87 PERCENT.

Credit Agricole Egypt says CBank approves appointment of chairman and MD

Sept 5 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE EGYPT ::CENTRAL BANK APPROVES ASIM MOHAMED FAHMI RAJB AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, PIERRE FRANCOIS SERGE FINAS AS MD.

Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises

May 7 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole Egypt :Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago.Q1 consol interest income EGP 1.09 billion versus EGP 711.2 million year ago.Board appoints Asim Rajb as chairman.

Credit Agricloe Egypt shareholders approve FY dividend of EGP 1.84 per share

Credit Agricole Egypt Sae : Shareholders approve FY dividend of EGP 1.84 per share

Credit Agricole Egypt calls board meeting to raise FY dividend

Credit Agricole Egypt : Calls board meeting on March 30 to raise FY dividend to EGP 1.84 per share from EGP 0.86 per share proposed earlier

Credit Agricole Egypt board proposes FY dividend

Credit Agricole Egypt : Board proposes FY dividend of 20 pct of 2016 net profit

BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises

Credit Agricole Egypt : FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago . FY net interest income EGP 3.35 billion versus EGP 2.70 billion year ago

