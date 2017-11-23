Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ciech plans to invest 100 mln euros in salt production plant in Germany

Nov 23 (Reuters) - CIECH SA ::DECIDES TO START PREPARATORY STAGE FOR AN INVESTMENT IN GERMANY WORTH ABOUT EUR 100 MLN.THE INVESTMENT CONCERNS CONSTRUCTION OF AN EVAPORATED SALT PRODUCTION PLANT IN STASSFURT, GERMANY.THE PLANT'S EXPECTED CAPACITY IS ABOUT 450,000 TONS OF SALT PER YEAR.THE RESULTS OF THE INVESTMENT TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY.THE APPROXIMATE TIME OF INVESTMENT'S IMPLEMENTATION IS 2 TO 3 YEARS.THE FINAL DECISION WILL BE MADE WITHIN THE NEXT FEW QUARTERS.

Ciech Q2 net profit down at 92.9 million zlotys

Aug 24 (Reuters) - CIECH SA :Q2 NET PROFIT 92.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 161.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 131.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 194.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 NET SALES 883.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 867.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Ciech decides to allocate 2016 net profit to supplementary capital

June 22 (Reuters) - CIECH SA :SHAREHOLDERS DECIDED TO ALLOCATE WHOLE 2016 NET PROFIT TO SUPPLEMENTARY CAPITAL.

Ciech: TFI PZU proposes 2016 dividend at 2.89 zlotys/share

June 16 (Reuters) - CIECH SA :SAYS ‍TOWARZYSTWO FUNDUSZY INWESTYCYJNYCH PZU S.A PROPOSES TO VOTE ON 2016 DIVIDEND AT 2.89 ZLOTYSPER SHARE ON JUNE 22​.

Ciech Q1 net profit down at 78.0 mln zlotys

May 16 (Reuters) - CIECH SA ::Q1 NET PROFIT 78.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 102.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 NET SALES 898.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 826.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 126.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 150.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Ciech FY 2016 net profit rises to 593.5 mln zlotys yoy

Ciech SA : FY 2016 net sales 3.46 billion zlotys ($868.87 million) versus 3.27 billion zlotys a year ago . FY 2016 net profit 593.5 million zlotys versus 343.0 million zlotys a year ago .FY 2016 operating profit 660.3 million zlotys versus 489.8 million zlotys a year ago.

Ciech to recognise additional 41 mln zlotys from deferred tax asset in FY results

Ciech SA : Said on Tuesday that its unit, CIECH Soda Polska SA, will recognise in Q4 2016 an additional deferred tax asset amounting to about 41 million zlotys ($10.06 million) .In total the recognised deferred tax asset will increase the consolidated FY net profit of CIECH Group by about 91 million zlotys as the unit has already recognised an about 50 million zloty deferred tax asset in Nov..

Ciech will not buy SAPEC-Agro and Trade Corporation

Ciech SA : Said on Monday that it will not buy Portugal-based SAPEC-Agro and Spain-based Trade Corporation International, as SAPEC Group decided to sell both companies to Bridgepoint investment fund .The company maintains its plans of Agro business development.

Ciech Q1 net profit almost doubles to 102.1 mln zlotys YoY

Ciech SA : Q1 net sales 826.5 million zlotys ($213.3 million) versus 817.4 million zlotys year ago .Q1 net profit 102.1 million zlotys versus 52.2 million zlotys year ago.