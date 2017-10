Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Colliers International Group expands in Japan

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Colliers International Group Inc :Colliers international Group Inc - ‍it has commenced company-owned operations in Japan​.Managing director Katsuji Tokita and executive director Hazumu Iwase will lead colliers Japan​.

Colliers International reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Colliers International Group Inc :Colliers International reports strong results for second quarter.Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28.

Colliers International Group announces normal course issuer bid

July 13 (Reuters) - Colliers International Group Inc :Colliers International Group Inc. announces normal course issuer bid.Colliers International Group Inc - Normal course issuer bid up to 2.7 million subordinate voting shares in total.

Colliers International qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33

May 2 (Reuters) - Colliers International Group Inc :Colliers international reports strong first quarter results.Qtrly revenues $422.8 million versus $376.1 million.Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33.Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $404.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Colliers International expands in minnesota

Colliers International Group Inc : Colliers International expands in Minnesota . Colliers International Group Inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed. .Colliers International Group Inc - announced acquisition of Welshco LLC and its brokerage, property management, facilities and architecture divisions.

Matthias Leube appointed CEO of Colliers International - Germany

Colliers International Group Inc : Matthias Leube appointed CEO of Colliers International - Germany .Colliers International Group Inc - Leube succeeds Achim Degen who has led Colliers operations in Germany.

BloombergSen Inc. reports 5.9 pct passive stake in Colliers International Group as of Dec 31, 2016

Colliers International Group Inc :BloombergSen Inc. reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Colliers International Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016- SEC filing.

Colliers International Group acquired a controlling interest in Colliers International Denmark

Colliers International Group Inc : Acquired a controlling interest in Colliers International Denmark .Terms of transactions were not disclosed.

Colliers International buys ICADE Asset Management and ICADE Conseil in France

Colliers International Group Inc : Colliers international acquires ICADE Asset Management and ICADE Conseil in France . Financial details of transaction were not disclosed .Says newly acquired entities will be re-branded as Colliers International - Investment & Asset Management.

Colliers International reports Q2 adj EPS $0.63

Colliers International Group Inc : Colliers International reports strong financial results for second quarter . Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations . Qtrly revenues $482.5 million versus $409.8 million .Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63.