Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd (CILJ.J)

Consolidated Infrastructure sees FY EPS and HEPS to be between 25 pct and 35 pct lower

Aug 31 (Reuters) - CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD ::SEES FY EPS AND HEPS TO BE BETWEEN 25% AND 35% LOWER COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR.SEES FY EPS BETWEEN 165.75 CENTS PER SHARE AND 191.25 CENTS PER SHARE AND HEPS BETWEEN 165.95 CENTS PER SHARE AND 191.25 CENTS PER SHARE.

Consolidated Infrastructure says interim HEPS down 18.5 pct

April 24 (Reuters) - Consolidated Infrastructure Group Limited ::Unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ended 28 February 2017.Hy revenue up 29 pct to r2,7 billion (2016: r2,1 billion).Hy heps down 18,5 pct to 111,1 cents per share (2016: 136,3 cents per share).Group order book up 25 pct to r6,6 billion (2016: r5,3 billion).Hy ebitda up 20 pct to r328 million (2016: r274 million).

CIG says to buy Conlog Proprietary Ltd for up to R850 mln

Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd : Proposed acquisition of issued share capital of Conlog Proprietary Ltd and R750 million claw-back rights offer . Purchase consideration comprises initial payment of R700 million, deferred consideration of R50-R150 million .Entered underwriting deals with Investec Bank, Pinecourt Advisors Ltd to underwrite R750 million claw-back rights offer.

Consolidated Infrastructure says in talks over an acquisition

Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd :Consolidated Infrastructure has entered into negotiations regarding a new acquisition.