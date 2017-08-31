Edition:
Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd (CILJ.J)

CILJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,149.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-23.00 (-1.96%)
Prev Close
1,172.00
Open
1,157.00
Day's High
1,171.00
Day's Low
1,135.00
Volume
289,480
Avg. Vol
280,196
52-wk High
2,460.66
52-wk Low
1,077.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Consolidated Infrastructure sees FY EPS and HEPS to be between 25 pct and 35 pct lower
Thursday, 31 Aug 2017 03:22am EDT 

Aug 31 (Reuters) - CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD ::SEES FY EPS AND HEPS TO BE BETWEEN 25% AND 35% LOWER COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR.SEES FY EPS BETWEEN 165.75 CENTS PER SHARE AND 191.25 CENTS PER SHARE AND HEPS BETWEEN 165.95 CENTS PER SHARE AND 191.25 CENTS PER SHARE.  Full Article

Consolidated Infrastructure says interim HEPS down 18.5 pct
Monday, 24 Apr 2017 03:49am EDT 

April 24 (Reuters) - Consolidated Infrastructure Group Limited ::Unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ended 28 February 2017.Hy revenue up 29 pct to r2,7 billion (2016: r2,1 billion).Hy heps down 18,5 pct to 111,1 cents per share (2016: 136,3 cents per share).Group order book up 25 pct to r6,6 billion (2016: r5,3 billion).Hy ebitda up 20 pct to r328 million (2016: r274 million).  Full Article

CIG says to buy Conlog Proprietary Ltd for up to R850 mln
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 04:00am EDT 

Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd : Proposed acquisition of issued share capital of Conlog Proprietary Ltd and R750 million claw-back rights offer . Purchase consideration comprises initial payment of R700 million, deferred consideration of R50-R150 million .Entered underwriting deals with Investec Bank, Pinecourt Advisors Ltd to underwrite R750 million claw-back rights offer.  Full Article

Consolidated Infrastructure says in talks over an acquisition
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 04:34am EDT 

Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd :Consolidated Infrastructure has entered into negotiations regarding a new acquisition.  Full Article

