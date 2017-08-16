Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (CIMSA.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cimsa Cimento Q2 net profit drops to 50.0 million lira

Aug 16 (Reuters) - CIMSA CIMENTO ::Q2 NET PROFIT OF 50.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 86.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 381.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 332.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Cimsa Cimento completes establishment of US-based unit

July 10 (Reuters) - CIMSA CIMENTO VE SANAYI AS ::SAID ON friday ESTABLISHMENT PROCESS OF US-BASED UNIT CIMSA AMERICAS CEMENT MANUFACTURING AND SALES CORP. COMPLETED.PARTIAL CAPITAL PAYMENT OF US $8.0 MILLION WAS REALIZED ON JULY 7.SAID THE DECISION REGARDING ESTABLISHMENT OF UNIT WAS GIVEN ON DEC. 26, 2016 BUT POSTPONED TILL COMPLETION IN ORDER TO AVOID STOCK SPECULATIONS AND PROTECT INVESTORS.

Cimsa Cimento Q1 net profit drops to 31.4 million lira

May 5 (Reuters) - Cimsa Cimento ::Q1 net profit of 31.4 million lira ($8.86 million) versus 47.4 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 248.5 million lira versus 253.7 million lira year ago.Q1 profit from operating activities at 42.9 million lira versus 60.3 million lira year ago.

Cimsa Cimento proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of net 1.207 lira/shr

Cimsa Cimento : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 1.42 lira ($0.3952) net 1.207 lira per share .Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend starting on March 29.

Cimsa Cimento FY net profit slightly up at 246.0 million lira

Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : Reported on Wednesday FY revenue of 1.17 billion lira ($326.56 million) versus 1.17 billion lira year ago .Net profit was 246.0 million lira versus 245.3 million lira year ago.

Cimsa Cimento Q2 net profit slightly down at 86.0 mln lira

Cimsa Cimento : Q2 revenue of 332.5 million lira ($111.35 million) versus 329.2 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 86.0 million lira versus 86.9 million lira year ago.

Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS appoints new chairman

Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Appoints Mehmet Hacikamiloglu as new chairman of the board.

Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS announces collective labour agreement

Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Turkish Cement Manufacturers' Association signs collective labour agreement with labour union CIMSE-IS for 2 years.Cimsa Cimento is a member of the employers' union.According to the agreement companies raises salaries 10.50 percent for the first year of agreement as of Jan. 1.Agreement covers period from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017 ‍​.