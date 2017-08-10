Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cineworld Group says interim dividend 6 pence per share

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CINEWORLD GROUP PLC :INTERIM DIVIDEND 6 PENCEPER SHARE.H1 REVENUE AT 420.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 356.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX INCREASED BY 23.5% TO £42.0M.H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 48.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 30.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA AT 84.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 70.5 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE GROWTH OF 17.8% ON A STATUTORY BASIS AND 12.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS.H1 ADMISSIONS GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 50.7M."REMAIN CONFIDENT OF DELIVERING A PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS".

Cineworld says from Jan. 1 to May 11 records revenue growth of 21.3 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc :Trading update for period 1 january 2017 to 11 may 2017.For period 1 January 2017 to 11 May 2017, group achieved revenue growth of 21.3%, 15.8% on a constant currency basis.For period 1 January 2017 to 11 May 2017, retail revenue also showed strong growth of 19.7% as a result of increase in admissions.Whilst still early in year, group is on track to deliver a performance for year in line with current market expectations.Strong admissions growth took place across both uk and row, with particularly good performances in uk, israel, romania and Slovakia.Growth was driven by attractiveness of film slate, group's new openings in prior year and improved results from ongoing refurbishment programme.Highest grossing films in period were "beauty and beast", "la la land", "sing", "guardians of galaxy vol. 2", " fate of furious" and " lego batman movie".

Cineworld reports FY revenue of 797.8 mln pounds, up 13 pct

Cineworld Group Plc : Final dividend 13.8 pence per share . Total dividend 19 pence per share . Fy group revenue £797.8m versus £705.8m . Fy profit before tax £98.2m versus £99.7m . Fy adjusted profit after tax £93.8m versus £79.3m .FY overall admissions increased by 7.2%, whilst average ticket pricing remained broadly flat on a constant currency basis at £4.99.

Cineworld Group names Nisan Cohen as CFO

Cineworld Group Plc : Nisan cohen is appointed to position of cfo and will join board as an executive director. . Non-Executive director martina king is stepping down from board after six years to focus on her other business interests .Mr moore, previously interim cfo, has been appointed to board as an independent non-executive.

Cineworld says revenue for year ended Dec. 31 up 12.6 pct

Cineworld Group Plc : Trading update . Group achieved strong revenue growth of 12.6 pct for year ended 31 december 2016, 8.3 pct on a constant currency basis. . As a result, group's overall performance for year ended 31 december 2016 is expected to be in line with current market expectations. . Group reached record admissions levels in 2016, passing milestone of over 100 million people coming through our doors to watch a movie. . Admissions increased in both uk & ireland and row, with double digit growth taking place in row. . Top performing movies of year were "Star Wars: Rogue One", "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them" and "Bridget Jones's Baby", " Jungle Book", " Secret Life Of Pets" and "Zootropolis" . Increase in admissions drove 12.7 pct growth in retail revenues . Other income, which predominantly consists of advertising and distribution revenues, increased by 7.0 pct .Group will continue with its strategic expansion and renovation plans during 2017 with 13 new sites scheduled to open, 6 in uk and 7 in row, and several major refurbishments.

Cineworld says revenue for 45-wks to Nov.10 up 14.6 pct

Cineworld Group Plc : For 45 week period ended 10 november 2016 group achieved strong revenue growth of 14.6 pct . Box office revenues increased by 8.5 pct on a constant currency basis. . Admissions grew satisfactorily in both uk & ireland and row, with double digit growth being achieved in row. . Remain confident of delivering results for year in line with current market expectations. . Family titles such as " secret life of pets", "finding dory", " bfg" and "trolls" performed well during second half of year. . Growth in retail revenues of 14.1 pct on a constant currency basis .Ncreased admissions for year to date also contributed towards increase in other income revenue stream..

UK's CMA says Cineworld, Empire Cinemas deal could hurt competiton

Competition and Markets Authority: Cineworld, Empire Cinemas deal may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition in any market or markets in the United Kingdom Further company coverage: [CINE.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)).

Cineworld Group says completed acquisition of five cinemas

Cineworld Group Plc :It has completed acquisition of five cinemas from Cinema Holdings Limited, holding company of Empire Cinema Limited.

Cineworld Group H1 revenue up 8.4 pct

Cineworld Group Plc : Interim dividend 5.2 penceper share . H1 uk & ireland revenue growth of 3.0%, . H1 ROW revenue growth of 13.9 pct on a constant currency . H1 adjusted profit before tax remains broadly flat at 39.4 mln stg . H1 statutory profit after tax decreased to 24.4 mln stg, predominantly due to a 6.4 mln stg one-off gain on a disposal in prior year period . H1 admissions growth of 2.7 pct to 46.1 mln . Group revenue growth of 8.4 pct on a statutory basis and 6.8 pct on a constant currency basis 1 . H1 ebitda growth of 9.0 pct on a statutory basis and 7.2 pct on a constant currency basis; . Adverse currency movements of 6.1 mln stg compared to an exchange rate gain of 8.9 mln stg in prior year period . Net debt broadly flat at 250.3 mln stg compared to 245.2 mln stg at 31 December 2015. . Results for first half of year are in-line with our expectations .We remain confident of delivering a performance for year as a whole in line with current market expectations.".

Cineworld buys 5 cinemas

Cineworld Group Plc : Acquisition of 5 cinemas from cinema holdings, holding co of Empire Cinema Limited and sale to Empire of three screen Cineworld Haymarket .Cineworld will pay Empire an aggregate consideration of 94 million gbp 1 for transaction.