Edition:
United States

Cipla Ltd (CIPL.BO)

CIPL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

610.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.70 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs610.70
Open
Rs614.90
Day's High
Rs615.50
Day's Low
Rs605.10
Volume
19,824
Avg. Vol
118,161
52-wk High
Rs633.95
52-wk Low
Rs479.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cipla says co on target to ramp-up launch trajectory in U.S.‍​
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 04:19am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd :Says "we are on target to ramp-up our launch trajectory in the U.S.”‍​.  Full Article

India's Cipla June-qtr consol profit up about 21 pct
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 04:09am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 4.09 billion rupees versus 3.39 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june quarter consol net profit was 3 billion rupees.June quarter consol net sales 34.32 billion rupees versus 35.56 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's Cipla launches rectal artesunate suppositories for severe malaria in young children
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 06:04am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd :Launches quality-assured rectal artesunate suppositories for severe malaria in young children.Says co's RAS product will now soon be available in four sub-Saharan countries.  Full Article

Perrigo announces settlement of generic version of dymista nasal spray patent litigation
Monday, 17 Jul 2017 09:06am EDT 

July 17 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc ::Perrigo announces settlement of generic version of dymista nasal spray patent litigation.Perrigo Company Plc - ‍settled hatch-waxman litigation relating to dymista nasal spray brought by MEDA Pharmaceuticals Inc and Cipla Ltd​.  Full Article

Cipla exec expects to file for approval of more than 20 products in the U.S. in FY18
Thursday, 25 May 2017 07:55am EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd : :Cipla exec says remodelling Cipla Biotec towards an in-licensing structure.Cipla exec says plan to be very active on in-licensing opportunities.Cipla exec says expects to file for approval of more than 20 products in the U.S. in FY18.Cipla exec says memorandum of understanding signed for a South Africa plant signed last year is on hold.Cipla exec says expects volatility in India market in coming months due to GST.  Full Article

Cipla U.S. arm signs worldwide licensing deal with MEDRx
Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 03:22am EDT 

Cipla Ltd : Says Cipla USA enters into collaboration with Medrx . Medrx is eligible to receive up to USD 30 million cumulatively through upfront and developmental, regulatory, and commercial milestones payments . Medrx will also receive tiered royalties on the net sales of commercialized licensed products .Worldwide licensing agreement (except for east asia) signed for development, commercialize of mrx-4tzt, a tizanidine1 patch for spasticity.  Full Article

Cipla Ltd says co does not import for sale or sell Tadalafil tables in US market
Friday, 24 Mar 2017 12:34am EDT 

Cipla Ltd : Cipla Ltd clarifies on news item "USFDA issued import alert on Cipla's Tadalafil drug made at Bhagwanpur unit" . Says co does not directly or indirectly import for sale or sell Tadalafil tables in US market . Says co not authorised any party to import for sale or sell Tadalafil tables in US market . Co is not associated with referenced import alert of Tadalafil product or its source at Bhagwanpur site for US market .The event has no impact on Cipla.  Full Article

Ascendis says to acquire Cipla Agrimed & Cipla Vet for 375 mln rand
Monday, 6 Mar 2017 12:05am EST 

Ascendis Health Limited : Acquisition Of 100 pct Of Cipla Agrimed Proprietary Limited And Cipla Vet Proprietary Limited . Deal for consideration of r375 million . Purchase consideration of between r250 million and r500 million will be settled out of existing cash and facilities . A deferred payment of r50 million which will be settled in cash on 2 July 2018. . Effective date for proposed transaction is expected to be 1 April 2017 .Combined profit after tax of acquisitions was r31 million for period ended 31 March 2016.  Full Article

Cipla Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit up about 44 pct
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 06:33am EST 

Cipla Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 3.75 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter net sales 35.50 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.61 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 30.70 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 3.70 billion rupees.  Full Article

Cipla says unit entered definitive agreement to sell stake in Four M Propack
Wednesday, 18 Jan 2017 07:05am EST 

Cipla Ltd : Says unit entered in to a definitive agreement to sell its 100% equity stake in Four M Propack, India .Cipla ltd says deal for a consideration of INR 135 million.  Full Article

Cipla Ltd News

UPDATE 1-India's Cipla Q1 profit rises 20 pct, beats estimates

* South Africa revenue up 21 pct (Adds details from press release)

» More CIPL.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials