Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS)

Cipla says co on target to ramp-up launch trajectory in U.S.‍​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd :Says "we are on target to ramp-up our launch trajectory in the U.S.”‍​.

India's Cipla June-qtr consol profit up about 21 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 4.09 billion rupees versus 3.39 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june quarter consol net profit was 3 billion rupees.June quarter consol net sales 34.32 billion rupees versus 35.56 billion rupees last year.

India's Cipla launches rectal artesunate suppositories for severe malaria in young children

July 25 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd :Launches quality-assured rectal artesunate suppositories for severe malaria in young children.Says co's RAS product will now soon be available in four sub-Saharan countries.

Perrigo announces settlement of generic version of dymista nasal spray patent litigation

July 17 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc ::Perrigo announces settlement of generic version of dymista nasal spray patent litigation.Perrigo Company Plc - ‍settled hatch-waxman litigation relating to dymista nasal spray brought by MEDA Pharmaceuticals Inc and Cipla Ltd​.

Cipla exec expects to file for approval of more than 20 products in the U.S. in FY18

May 25 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd : :Cipla exec says remodelling Cipla Biotec towards an in-licensing structure.Cipla exec says plan to be very active on in-licensing opportunities.Cipla exec says expects to file for approval of more than 20 products in the U.S. in FY18.Cipla exec says memorandum of understanding signed for a South Africa plant signed last year is on hold.Cipla exec says expects volatility in India market in coming months due to GST.

Cipla U.S. arm signs worldwide licensing deal with MEDRx

Cipla Ltd : Says Cipla USA enters into collaboration with Medrx . Medrx is eligible to receive up to USD 30 million cumulatively through upfront and developmental, regulatory, and commercial milestones payments . Medrx will also receive tiered royalties on the net sales of commercialized licensed products .Worldwide licensing agreement (except for east asia) signed for development, commercialize of mrx-4tzt, a tizanidine1 patch for spasticity.

Cipla Ltd says co does not import for sale or sell Tadalafil tables in US market

Cipla Ltd : Cipla Ltd clarifies on news item "USFDA issued import alert on Cipla's Tadalafil drug made at Bhagwanpur unit" . Says co does not directly or indirectly import for sale or sell Tadalafil tables in US market . Says co not authorised any party to import for sale or sell Tadalafil tables in US market . Co is not associated with referenced import alert of Tadalafil product or its source at Bhagwanpur site for US market .The event has no impact on Cipla.

Ascendis says to acquire Cipla Agrimed & Cipla Vet for 375 mln rand

Ascendis Health Limited : Acquisition Of 100 pct Of Cipla Agrimed Proprietary Limited And Cipla Vet Proprietary Limited . Deal for consideration of r375 million . Purchase consideration of between r250 million and r500 million will be settled out of existing cash and facilities . A deferred payment of r50 million which will be settled in cash on 2 July 2018. . Effective date for proposed transaction is expected to be 1 April 2017 .Combined profit after tax of acquisitions was r31 million for period ended 31 March 2016.

Cipla Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit up about 44 pct

Cipla Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 3.75 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter net sales 35.50 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.61 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 30.70 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 3.70 billion rupees.

Cipla says unit entered definitive agreement to sell stake in Four M Propack

Cipla Ltd : Says unit entered in to a definitive agreement to sell its 100% equity stake in Four M Propack, India .Cipla ltd says deal for a consideration of INR 135 million.