Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd :Says "we are on target to ramp-up our launch trajectory in the U.S.”.
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 4.09 billion rupees versus 3.39 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june quarter consol net profit was 3 billion rupees.June quarter consol net sales 34.32 billion rupees versus 35.56 billion rupees last year.
July 25 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd :Launches quality-assured rectal artesunate suppositories for severe malaria in young children.Says co's RAS product will now soon be available in four sub-Saharan countries.
July 17 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc ::Perrigo announces settlement of generic version of dymista nasal spray patent litigation.Perrigo Company Plc - settled hatch-waxman litigation relating to dymista nasal spray brought by MEDA Pharmaceuticals Inc and Cipla Ltd.
May 25 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd : :Cipla exec says remodelling Cipla Biotec towards an in-licensing structure.Cipla exec says plan to be very active on in-licensing opportunities.Cipla exec says expects to file for approval of more than 20 products in the U.S. in FY18.Cipla exec says memorandum of understanding signed for a South Africa plant signed last year is on hold.Cipla exec says expects volatility in India market in coming months due to GST.
Cipla Ltd : Says Cipla USA enters into collaboration with Medrx . Medrx is eligible to receive up to USD 30 million cumulatively through upfront and developmental, regulatory, and commercial milestones payments . Medrx will also receive tiered royalties on the net sales of commercialized licensed products .Worldwide licensing agreement (except for east asia) signed for development, commercialize of mrx-4tzt, a tizanidine1 patch for spasticity.
Cipla Ltd : Cipla Ltd clarifies on news item "USFDA issued import alert on Cipla's Tadalafil drug made at Bhagwanpur unit" . Says co does not directly or indirectly import for sale or sell Tadalafil tables in US market . Says co not authorised any party to import for sale or sell Tadalafil tables in US market . Co is not associated with referenced import alert of Tadalafil product or its source at Bhagwanpur site for US market .The event has no impact on Cipla.
Ascendis Health Limited : Acquisition Of 100 pct Of Cipla Agrimed Proprietary Limited And Cipla Vet Proprietary Limited . Deal for consideration of r375 million . Purchase consideration of between r250 million and r500 million will be settled out of existing cash and facilities . A deferred payment of r50 million which will be settled in cash on 2 July 2018. . Effective date for proposed transaction is expected to be 1 April 2017 .Combined profit after tax of acquisitions was r31 million for period ended 31 March 2016.
Cipla Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 3.75 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter net sales 35.50 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.61 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 30.70 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 3.70 billion rupees.
Cipla Ltd : Says unit entered in to a definitive agreement to sell its 100% equity stake in Four M Propack, India .Cipla ltd says deal for a consideration of INR 135 million.
