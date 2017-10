Groupe Crit SA (CITT.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Groupe Crit H1 recurring operating profit up at 49.1 million euros

Sept 12 (Reuters) - GROUPE CRIT SA ::H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 32.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT EUR 49.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 42.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Groupe Crit Q2 revenue up at 635.7 million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - GROUPE CRIT SA :Strong performance in h1 2017.Group remains confident it its capacity to achieve solid growth in all its activities, both in france and internationally.Q2 revenue growing by 14.6% to € 635.7 million.

Groupe Crit Q1 revenue rises to 539 million euros

April 26 (Reuters) - Groupe Crit SA ::Delivered a strong first quarter posting revenue of EUR 539 million ($585.89 million) versus EUR 469.8 million in Q1 2016, rising by 14.7 pct (up 9.4 pct at constant perimeter and exchange rate).In view of first-quarter, co remains confident in its capacity to achieve solid growth in all its activities in 2017, both in France and internationally.

Groupe CRIT FY revenue up at 2.15 billion euros

Groupe CRIT SA : Fy revenue 2.15 billion euros ($2.33 billion) versus 1.94 billion euros year ago . Fy operating income 105.1 million euros versus 102.3 million euros year ago . Fy net profit group share 75.4 million euros versus 73.5 million euros year ago .To propose a dividend of 0.40 euros per share.

Groupe Crit acquires EHD technologies in the US

Groupe Crit SA : Acquires EHD technologies in the US .EHD Technologies will be consolidated in Feb 2017.

Groupe Crit Q4 revenue rises to 556.5 million euros

Groupe Crit SA : Q4 revenue EUR 556.5 million ($599.80 million) versus EUR 500.7 million year ago .Says solid growth in 2016 will result in positive FY result.

Groupe Crit Q2 revenue up at 554.6 million euros

Groupe Crit SA : Q2 revenue 554.6 million euros versus 506.0 million euros ($555.8 million) a year ago .Confirms objective of reaching a 2016 revenue over 2 billion euros.

Groupe Crit confirms 2016 revenue objective

Groupe Crit SA:Remains confident for the full year and confirms its objective to exceed 2 billion euros in revenue in 2016.

Groupe Crit proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.40 euros/share

Groupe Crit SA:Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.40 euro per share (+29 pct).

Groupe Crit expects more than 2 billion euros of revenue in 2016

Groupe Crit SA:Expects more than 2 billion euros of revenue in 2016.