CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp :CI Financial reports assets under management.CI Financial Corp - ‍preliminary assets under management at September 30, 2017 of $121.4 billion and total assets of $162.1 billion​.CI Financial Corp - ‍average assets under management for Q3 were $120.3 billion, versus $122.7 billion for Q2 of 2017​.CI Financial Corp - ‍assets under management grew by $8.9 billion or 7.9% year over year, and increased 0.7% in month of September​.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp :CI Financial Corp announces new debenture financing.CI Financial Corp - ‍Entered into an agreement to sell debt securities with an aggregate principal amount of $250 million​.CI Financial Corp - ‍Debt securities have a term of 10 years and carry an interest rate of 3.904% payable semi-annually​.CI Financial- To use net proceeds of offering to fund $230 million cash part of price payable in connection with announced sentry investments acquisition.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ci Financial Corp :CI Financial Corp - ‍terms of transaction were not disclosed.​.CI Financial Corp - ‍following close, virtual brokers will continue to operate under its current name​.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp :CI financial reports assets under management.CI Financial Corp - ‍Reported preliminary assets under management at August 31, 2017 of $120.5 billion and total assets of $160.7 billion.​.CI Financial Corp - ‍Assets under management grew by $8.1 billion or 7.2% year over year, and increased 0.2% in month of August​.CI Financial - ‍Reported assets under advisement at Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd and Stonegate Private Counsel of $40.2 billion at Aug 31, 2017​.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp :CI Financial acquires leading independent canadian investment firm Sentry Investments.CI Financial Corp - deal for ‍total of $780 million​.CI Financial - CI will acquire sentry and its subsidiary Sentry Investments Inc in a deal for $230 million payable in cash and balance in CI shares​.CI Financial Corp - ‍transaction will increase CI's assets under management by 16 pct to approximately $140 billion, from $120.4 billion at July 31, 2017​.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp ::CI Financial reports second quarter results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.37.Q2 sales C$3.8 billion.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 earnings per share C$0.54 excluding items.Ci financial corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.54.

Aug 1 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp :CI Financial reports assets under management.CI Financial Corp - ‍reported preliminary assets under management at July 31, 2017 of $120.4 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion.​.CI Financial Corp - ‍assets under management at July 31 grew by $7.4 billion or 6.5% year over year​.

June 13 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp ::CI Financial renews normal course issuer bid.CI Financial Corp says is expected that purchases under normal course issuer bid may commence on June 18, 2017 and will terminate on June 17, 2018.CI Financial Corp - intends to purchase up to 12.5 million of its common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid through facilities.

May 11 (Reuters) - Ci Financial Corp :Ci financial reports first quarter results, increases dividend.Q1 earnings per share c$0.51.Q1 sales rose 29 percent to c$4.6 billion.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Ci financial corp - board of directors declared a 2% increase in monthly cash dividend to $0.1175 per share.Ci financial corp - average assets under management were $119.4 billion for q1 of 2017, an increase of 11% from q1 of 2016.Ci financial corp - at march 31, 2017, ci's assets under management were $120.7 billion, up $12.0 billion from march 31, 2016.

May 1 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp :CI FINANCIAL AMENDS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID.CI FINANCIAL CORP- AMENDS NOTICE TO INCREASE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES THAT MAY BE PURCHASED FROM 10 MILLION TO 12.5 MILLION BY WAY OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID.CI FINANCIAL CORP - EXPECTED THAT INCREASED PURCHASES UNDER NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID MAY COMMENCE ON MAY 1, 2017 AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 17, 2017.