Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO)

Corus Entertainment Q4 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 06:30am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc :Corus Entertainment announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year end results.Q4 earnings per share C$0.14.Q4 revenue C$381.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$389.7 million.Q4 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.22.  Full Article

Corus Entertainment reaches agreement with Bell Media to Sell Historia and Séries+
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 05:00pm EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc :Corus Entertainment reaches agreement with Bell Media to sell Historia and Séries+.Corus Entertainment Inc - ‍total value of transaction is approximately $200 million​.Corus Entertainment Inc - ‍corus Entertainment will continue to own and operate Historia and Séries+ until transaction closes​.  Full Article

Corus, Discovery announce venture to produce kids content
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 11:19am EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc ::co's ‍ Nelvana, Discovery Communications form venture to produce content for kids' market in Canada, Latin America, around world​‍​.  Full Article

Corus Entertainment Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.35
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 06:30am EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc :Corus entertainment announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results.Q3 earnings per share c$0.33.Q3 revenue c$461.6 million versus i/b/e/s view c$456 million.Q3 earnings per share view c$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.35.  Full Article

Corus Entertainment inks deal to broadcast Star Wars films in Canada
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 08:02pm EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc ::Corus Entertainment inks deal for exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to iconic collection of Star Wars films.Corus Entertainment - multi-year agreement with walt disney studios brings Star Wars films to co's networks.Corus Entertainment Inc - agreement with Walt Disney studios includes five of six original classic Star Wars films.Corus Entertainment - multi-year agreement with walt disney studios brings Canadian broadcast premieres of upcoming theatrical releases.  Full Article

Corus Entertainment Q2 earnings per share C$0.12
Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 06:30am EDT 

Corus Entertainment Inc : Corus Entertainment announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.12 . Q2 revenue rose 86 percent to c$368.2 million . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.13.  Full Article

Corus Entertainment reports Q3 loss per share c$0.10
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 07:00am EDT 

Corus Entertainment Inc : Corus Entertainment announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results . Q3 loss per share c$0.10 . Q3 revenue c$360.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$374.6 million . Q3 earnings per share view c$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.34.  Full Article

Corus Entertainment extends partnership with Cartoon Network
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 01:18pm EDT 

Corus Entertainment Inc: Announced extended partnership with Turner's Cartoon Network in a new multi-year broadcast and merchandise deal .As exclusive merchandising agent, Nelvana will develop a wide array of licensed merchandise for Cartoon Network's properties.  Full Article

Corus Entertainment says CFO Tom Peddie retires
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 07:00am EDT 

Corus Entertainment Inc : Says john gossling appointed cfo . Corus is pleased to announce appointment of john gossling as executive vice president and chief financial officer . Says john gossling and tom peddie will work together through end of august 2016 .Corus entertainment announces retirement of cfo, tom peddie.  Full Article

Corus Entertainment Completes Acquisition of Shaw Media
Friday, 1 Apr 2016 10:05am EDT 

Corus Entertainment Inc:completed its previously announced $2.65 billion acquisition of Shaw Media Inc.  Full Article

