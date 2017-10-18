Corus Entertainment Inc (CJRb.TO)
12.28CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.02 (-0.16%)
$12.30
$12.30
$12.36
$12.27
906,968
323,856
$14.10
$10.77
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Corus Entertainment Q4 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc
Corus Entertainment reaches agreement with Bell Media to Sell Historia and Séries+
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc
Corus, Discovery announce venture to produce kids content
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc
Corus Entertainment Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.35
June 27 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc
Corus Entertainment inks deal to broadcast Star Wars films in Canada
June 8 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc
Corus Entertainment Q2 earnings per share C$0.12
Corus Entertainment Inc
Corus Entertainment reports Q3 loss per share c$0.10
Corus Entertainment Inc
Corus Entertainment extends partnership with Cartoon Network
Corus Entertainment Inc: Announced extended partnership with Turner's Cartoon Network in a new multi-year broadcast and merchandise deal .As exclusive merchandising agent, Nelvana will develop a wide array of licensed merchandise for Cartoon Network's properties. Full Article
Corus Entertainment says CFO Tom Peddie retires
Corus Entertainment Inc
Corus Entertainment Completes Acquisition of Shaw Media
Corus Entertainment Inc:completed its previously announced $2.65 billion acquisition of Shaw Media Inc. Full Article
UPDATE 2-Corus Entertainment misses revenue estimate, shares fall
* Shares drop nearly 5 pct (Adds analyst comment, conference call details and share move)