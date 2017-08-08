Cargojet Inc (CJT.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cargojet posts Q2 revenue c$88.2 million

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cargojet Inc :Cargojet announces strong second quarter results.Q2 revenue rose 11.2 percent to c$88.2 million.Qtrly adjusted EBITDA was $24.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million or 9.3 pct versus previous year.Q2 revenue view c$89.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cargojet announces redemption of 5.5% convertible debentures

May 15 (Reuters) - Cargojet Inc :Cargojet announces redemption of 5.5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.Cargojet - on july 5, 2017 , co ntends to redeem in full all of its then outstanding 5.5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due june 30, 2019.Cargojet inc - on july 5, it intends to redeem in full all of its then outstanding 5.5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due june 30, 2019.Cargojet- to redeem debentures in accordance with provisions of indenture dated as of april 29, 2014 between corporation & computershare trust company of canada.Cargojet - to elect to satisfy its obligation to pay redemption price by issuing to debenture holders common voting shares or variable voting shares.

Cargojet posts Q1 revenue C$87.1 million

May 15 (Reuters) - Cargojet Inc :Cargojet announces strong first quarter results.Q1 revenue rose 13.3 percent to C$87.1 million.Cargojet Inc qtrly adjusted EBITDA was $22.3 million, an increase of $4.9 million or 28.2 pct versus previous year.Q1 revenue view C$82.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly gross margin was $20.9 million, an increase of $4.3 million or 25.9 pct versus previous year.

Cargojet increases qtrly dividend by 10 pct

Cargojet Inc : Cargojet increases quarterly dividend by 10 pct . Increases quarterly cash dividend by 10 percent to c$0.1925per share .Approved a cash dividend of $0.1925 per common voting share and variable voting share for period from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017.

Cargojet qtrly loss per share $0.09

Cargojet Inc : Cargojet announces strong fourth quarter and year end results . Cargojet inc- qtrly total revenues were $94.1 million, an increase of $9.8 million or 11.6% versus previous year . Q4 revenue view c$90.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Cargojet inc qtrly adjusted ebitda was $27.9 million, an increase of $9.1 million or 48.4% versus previous year .Qtrly loss per share $0.09.

Cargojet announces increase to previously announced $100 mln bought Deal Offering

Cargojet Inc : Cargojet announces increase to previously announced $100 million bought deal offering of 4.65% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures . Increased size of public offering to C$115 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2021 .Says debentures will mature on December 31, 2021.

Cargojet announces C$100 mln bought deal offering

Cargojet Inc: Cargojet announces C$100 million bought deal offering of 4.65 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures . Debentures will be subordinated, unsecured obligations of cargojet and will bear interest at a rate of 4.65 pct per annum . Debentures will mature on December 31, 2021 . Underwriters have agreed to purchase C$100 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due December 31, 2021 .Underwriters to purchase C$100 million principal amount of debentures at a price of C$1,000 per debenture.

Cargojet increases quarterly dividend by 17 pct

Cargojet Inc : Cargojet increases quarterly dividend by 17 pct .Cargojet Inc says declared a cash dividend of $0.1750 per common voting share and variable voting share.

Cargojet Q2 revenue C$79.3 million

Cargojet Inc : Cargojet announces exceptional second quarter results . Qtrly adjusted EBITDA was $22.5 million, an increase of $15.9 million or 240.9 percent versus quarter two of previous year . Q2 revenue C$79.3 million .Q2 revenue view C$77.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Air Canada Cargo and Cargojet commence service of freighter flight to Bogota and Lima

Cargojet Inc : Air Canada Cargo and Cargojet Airways Ltd commenced service today with first freighter flight to Bogota, Colombia and Lima, Peru . Air Canada Cargo plans to introduce dedicated freighter service to Europe from Toronto in second half of 2016 .New Air Canada Cargo flights will provide 52 tonnes of net cargo capacity, also include flights to Mexico City, starting this coming weekend.