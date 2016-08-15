Edition:
United States

Clarkson PLC (CKN.L)

CKN.L on London Stock Exchange

2,955.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-45.00 (-1.50%)
Prev Close
3,000.00
Open
2,996.00
Day's High
3,000.00
Day's Low
2,953.00
Volume
24,293
Avg. Vol
40,534
52-wk High
3,033.00
52-wk Low
1,910.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Clarkson says revenue for six months ended June 30 at 147.2 mln stg
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 02:00am EDT 

Clarkson Plc : H1 revenue 147.2 million stg versus 145.3 million stg year ago . H1 pretax profit 17.5 million stg versus 10.8 million stg year ago . Interim dividend 22 pence per share . Says h1 underlying profit before taxation £21.8m (2015: £23.6m) . Says h1 underlying earnings per share 52.9p (2015: 54.3p) . Says in short-term we believe our markets will remain highly challenged, reflecting ongoing supply demand imbalance .Says h1 earnings per share 41.7p (2015: 15.0p).  Full Article

Clarkson PLC recommends final dividend
Monday, 7 Mar 2016 02:00am EST 

Clarkson PLC:Recommends final dividend of 40p (2014: 39p).Says interim dividend was 22p (2014: 21p), resulting in a 3% increase in the total dividend for the year to 62p (2014: 60p).Says dividend will be payable on June 3, 2016 to shareholders on the register at May 20, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Clarkson PLC News

» More CKN.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials