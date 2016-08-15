Clarkson PLC (CKN.L)

Clarkson Plc : H1 revenue 147.2 million stg versus 145.3 million stg year ago . H1 pretax profit 17.5 million stg versus 10.8 million stg year ago . Interim dividend 22 pence per share . Says h1 underlying profit before taxation £21.8m (2015: £23.6m) . Says h1 underlying earnings per share 52.9p (2015: 54.3p) . Says in short-term we believe our markets will remain highly challenged, reflecting ongoing supply demand imbalance .Says h1 earnings per share 41.7p (2015: 15.0p).

Clarkson PLC:Recommends final dividend of 40p (2014: 39p).Says interim dividend was 22p (2014: 21p), resulting in a 3% increase in the total dividend for the year to 62p (2014: 60p).Says dividend will be payable on June 3, 2016 to shareholders on the register at May 20, 2016.