Grupo Clarin SA (CLA.BA)

Grupo Clarin SA : Grupo Clarin S.A. the company announces plan to separate its cable TV and internet segment. Will retain all assets and liabilities, and continue with all activities and operations of its remaining business segments. Expects shares of CVH will be listed on Mercado de Valores de Buenos Aires S.A. through Buenos Aires stock exchange and foreign exchanges. Board approved split of Grupo Clarín's equity interest in Cablevisión S.A into New Argentine Corp under name of Cablevisión Holding S.A.