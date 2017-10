Clariant Chemicals India Ltd (CLAC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Clariant Chemicals India Sept-qtr profit tanks

Clariant Chemicals India Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 34.6 million rupees versus 248.9 million rupees year ago . Sept quarter net sales 2.47 billion rupees versus 2.42 billion rupees year ago .Says approved re-appointment of Deepak Parikh as MD and vice chairman.

Clariant Chemicals India June-qtr profit rises

Clariant Chemicals India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 140.6 million rupees versus 44.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.71 billion rupees versus 2.45 billion rupees last year .

Clariant Chemicals India seeks members' nod for related party deals with Clariant (Singapore)

Clariant Chemicals India Ltd : Seeks members' nod for related party transactions with Clariant (Singapore), for up to 5 bln rupees p.a. .