Claris Lifesciences Ltd (CLAI.BO)

Claris Lifesciences completes stake sale in JV to Otsuka

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Claris Lifesciences Ltd ::Completes sale of its stake in JV to Otsuka Pharmaceutical India.

India's Claris Lifesciences June-qtr consol profit down 13 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Claris Lifesciences Ltd :June quarter consol profit 192.1 million rupees versus profit of 220 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 126.4 million rupees versus 148.5 million rupees last year.

Claris Lifesciences approves sale of shares of Otsuka Pharmaceutical India for $20 mln

May 8 (Reuters) - Claris Lifesciences Ltd :Says approved sale of shares of Otsuka Pharmaceutical India to Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory for $20 million.

Claris Lifesciences gets members' nod for sale, transfer of injectable business

Claris Lifesciences Ltd :Gets members' nod for sale and transfer of injectable business of co by way of sale of subsidiary companies.

Claris Lifesciences June-qtr consol profit up about 14 pct

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Says june-quarter consol net profit 220 million rupees . Says june -quarter consol gross sales 1.98 billion rupees .Consol net profit in june-quarter last year was 192.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol gross sales from operations was 1.82 billion rupees.

Claris Lifesciences says IDBI Trusteeship Services cuts stake in co to 1.79 pct

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : IDBI Trusteeship Services cuts stake in co to 1.79 percent from 10.22 percent .

Claris Lifesciences gets ANDA approval for Bupivacaine Injection

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Claris receives ANDA approval for Bupivacaine Injection .

Claris Lifesciences announces receipt of EIR from US FDA

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Claris lifesciences ltd.- Claris announces receipt of EIR from the US FDA . Claris lifesciences ltd.- US FDA concluded that facility near ahmedabad was found to be acceptable . Co expects 5-7 ANDA approvals in near future .

Claris Lifesciences March-qtr net profit down about 66 pct

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Recommends final dividend of INR 2 per share . Says March-quarter consol net profit 35.7 million rupees versus net profit of 104.4 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol net sales 1.67 billion rupees versus 1.55 billion rupees year ago .