Edition:
United States

Claris Lifesciences Ltd (CLAI.BO)

CLAI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

352.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
Rs352.20
Open
Rs352.50
Day's High
Rs353.50
Day's Low
Rs351.25
Volume
35,399
Avg. Vol
156,917
52-wk High
Rs430.10
52-wk Low
Rs231.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Claris Lifesciences completes stake sale in JV to Otsuka
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 03:29am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Claris Lifesciences Ltd ::Completes sale of its stake in JV to Otsuka Pharmaceutical India.  Full Article

India's Claris Lifesciences June-qtr consol profit down 13 pct
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 04:56am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Claris Lifesciences Ltd :June quarter consol profit 192.1 million rupees versus profit of 220 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 126.4 million rupees versus 148.5 million rupees last year.  Full Article

Claris Lifesciences approves sale of shares of Otsuka Pharmaceutical India for $20 mln
Monday, 8 May 2017 04:45am EDT 

May 8 (Reuters) - Claris Lifesciences Ltd :Says approved sale of shares of Otsuka Pharmaceutical India to Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory for $20 million.  Full Article

Claris Lifesciences gets members' nod for sale, transfer of injectable business
Monday, 20 Feb 2017 12:57am EST 

Claris Lifesciences Ltd :Gets members' nod for sale and transfer of injectable business of co by way of sale of subsidiary companies.  Full Article

Claris Lifesciences June-qtr consol profit up about 14 pct
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 08:58am EDT 

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Says june-quarter consol net profit 220 million rupees . Says june -quarter consol gross sales 1.98 billion rupees .Consol net profit in june-quarter last year was 192.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol gross sales from operations was 1.82 billion rupees.  Full Article

Claris Lifesciences says IDBI Trusteeship Services cuts stake in co to 1.79 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 03:27am EDT 

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : IDBI Trusteeship Services cuts stake in co to 1.79 percent from 10.22 percent .  Full Article

Claris Lifesciences gets ANDA approval for Bupivacaine Injection
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 02:49am EDT 

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Claris receives ANDA approval for Bupivacaine Injection .  Full Article

Claris Lifesciences announces receipt of EIR from US FDA
Monday, 30 May 2016 02:48am EDT 

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Claris lifesciences ltd.- Claris announces receipt of EIR from the US FDA . Claris lifesciences ltd.- US FDA concluded that facility near ahmedabad was found to be acceptable . Co expects 5-7 ANDA approvals in near future .  Full Article

Claris Lifesciences March-qtr net profit down about 66 pct
Friday, 6 May 2016 08:30am EDT 

Claris Lifesciences Ltd : Recommends final dividend of INR 2 per share . Says March-quarter consol net profit 35.7 million rupees versus net profit of 104.4 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol net sales 1.67 billion rupees versus 1.55 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Claris Lifesciences Ltd News

BRIEF-RBI hikes foreign investment limit in Claris Lifesciences to 49 pct

* Investment limit in Claris Lifesciences Ltd by FII/FPI raised to 49 percent and increase in NRI limit from 10 to 24 per cent Source text: http://bit.ly/2goNzjF Further company coverage:

» More CLAI.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials