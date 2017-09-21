Claris Lifesciences Ltd (CLAI.BO)
352.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.20 (-0.06%)
Rs352.20
Rs352.50
Rs353.50
Rs351.25
35,399
156,917
Rs430.10
Rs231.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Claris Lifesciences completes stake sale in JV to Otsuka
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Claris Lifesciences Ltd
India's Claris Lifesciences June-qtr consol profit down 13 pct
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Claris Lifesciences Ltd
Claris Lifesciences approves sale of shares of Otsuka Pharmaceutical India for $20 mln
May 8 (Reuters) - Claris Lifesciences Ltd
Claris Lifesciences gets members' nod for sale, transfer of injectable business
Claris Lifesciences Ltd
Claris Lifesciences June-qtr consol profit up about 14 pct
Claris Lifesciences Ltd
Claris Lifesciences says IDBI Trusteeship Services cuts stake in co to 1.79 pct
Claris Lifesciences Ltd
Claris Lifesciences gets ANDA approval for Bupivacaine Injection
Claris Lifesciences Ltd
Claris Lifesciences announces receipt of EIR from US FDA
Claris Lifesciences Ltd
Claris Lifesciences March-qtr net profit down about 66 pct
Claris Lifesciences Ltd
BRIEF-RBI hikes foreign investment limit in Claris Lifesciences to 49 pct
* Investment limit in Claris Lifesciences Ltd by FII/FPI raised to 49 percent and increase in NRI limit from 10 to 24 per cent Source text: http://bit.ly/2goNzjF Further company coverage: