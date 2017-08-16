City Lodge Hotels Ltd (CLHJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

City Lodge Hotels says full-year revenue up 1.8 pct

Aug 16 (Reuters) - City Lodge Hotels Ltd ::CITY LODGE HOTELS LTD - TOTAL REVENUE FOR YEAR GREW BY 1,8% TO R1,52 BILLION.‍FY NORMALISED DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE DOWN BY 3,1% TO 833,6 CENTS​.‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF R2,28 PER SHARE HAS BEEN DECLARED​.CITY LODGE HOTELS LTD - TRADING CONDITIONS AND OCCUPANCIES HAVE REMAINED UNDER PRESSURE IN FIRST SIX WEEKS OF NEW FINANCIAL YEAR.

City Lodge Hotels rev for six months ended Dec 31 up 5 pct

City Lodge Hotels Ltd : For six months ended Dec. 31, revenue up 5 percent to 791.3 million rand . Normalised profit before tax for group increased by 3.7 pct to 275.2 million rand, for 6 months ended Dec. 31 . Gross interim dividend of 272.0 cents per share has been declared, 1.1 pct higher than previous year's interim dividend. .Six-Month fully diluted HEPS at 455.8 cents versus 451.4 cents year earlier.

City Lodge Hotels FY revenue up 14.6 pct

City Lodge Hotels Ltd : FY normalised headline profit before tax for group increased by 12.4 pct to R511,8 million . Total revenue for year grew by 14.6 pct to R1.5 billion . FY average room rates achieved at South African operations increased by slightly more than rate of inflation . In South Africa, FY operating costs increased by 9.8 pct on a per room sold basis . Final dividend increased by 7.8 pct to 248 cents . 2017 financial year has thus far experienced softer occupancies than in previous year ."Our belief is that upward occupancy trend that began in late 2011 will resume".

City Lodge Hotels sees FY HEPS up 18-23 pct

City Lodge Hotels Ltd : Sees fy diluted normalised earnings per share 835,9 cents - 873,9 cents up 10-15 percent .Sees FY diluted HEPS 840,6 cents - 876,3 cents up 18-23 pct.