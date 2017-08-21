Clientele Ltd (CLIJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Clientèle Ltd says FY diluted HEPS up 13pct

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Clientèle Limited ::FY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO 139.06 CENTS.FY DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE INCREASED BY 15% TO 115.00 CENTS.FY NET INSURANCE PREMIUMS INCREASED BY 8% TO R1.9 BILLION.FY NET INSURANCE PREMIUMS INCREASED BY 8% TO R1.9 BILLION (2016: R1.7 BILLION).FY NEW BUSINESS PROFIT MARGINS HAVE CONSEQUENTLY DECLINED TO 21.4%.FY NEW BUSINESS PROFIT MARGINS HAVE CONSEQUENTLY DECLINED TO 21.4%.

Clientèle Ltd says diluted HEPS for six months to Dec. 31 up 10 pct

Clientèle Limited : Six month diluted headline earnings per share increased by 10 pct to 66.45 cents . Six month annualised return on average shareholders' interest of 55 pct . Six months net insurance premiums increased by 7 pct to r924.7 million . Six month value of new business of r246.7 million . Six month recurring embedded value earnings of r340.0 million . Six month annualised recurring return on embedded value of 13.9 pct .Immediate focus is on reducing withdrawals and increasing production volumes, with aim of returning these to expected levels.

Clientele full-year diluted HEPS rises 14 pct

Clientele Ltd : FY diluted headline earnings per share increased by 14 pct to 122.99 cents . FY return on average shareholders' interest of 55 pct . FY net insurance premium increased by 13 pct to R1.7 billion . Marginally lower new business volumes for year and higher withdrawals than expected in second half of year, impacted Clientèle Group .Dividend declared per share increased by 11 pct to 100 cents.

Clientele says vice-chairman Gavin John Soll to retire from board

Clientele Ltd :Gavin John Soll has retired as vice-chairman and a non-executive director from Clientele board with effect from 31 August 2016..