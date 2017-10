Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cellnex wins 4-year contract from Maritime Rescue

Sept 28 (Reuters) - CELLNEX TELECOM SA ::SAYS WINS CONTRACT FROM MARITIME RESCUE FOR GLOBAL MARITIME DISTRESS AND SAFETY SYSTEM IN SPAIN.SAYS CONTRACT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 4 YEARS, EXTENDABLE BY 2 YEARS FOR ANNUAL AMOUNT OVER 7 MILLION EUROS.

Cellnex buys Dutch Alticom to expand 5G capabilities

Sept 4 (Reuters) - CELLNEX TELECOM SA ::BUYS ALTICOM IN THE NETHERLANDS.BUYS ALTICOM WITH INVESTMENT OF 133 MILLION EUROS PAID WITH CASH IN HAND.SAYS FOR ALTICOM EXPECTS EBITDA OF ABOUT 11.5 MILLION EUROS IN 2018, EBITDA MARGIN OF ABOUT 70 PERCENT.

Cellnex Telecom H1 net profit down at 19 mln euros

July 28 (Reuters) - CELLNEX TELECOM SA ::H1 REVENUE 379 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 338 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 19 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 24 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA 168 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 134 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REITERATED.‍​.

Cellnex Telecom buys Swiss Towers AG in consortium, for 430 mln euros

May 24 (Reuters) - CELLNEX TELECOM SA ::SAYS BUYS SWISS TOWERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 430 MILLION EUROS.CLOSING EXPECTED WITHIN C.1 MONTH OF SIGNING, SUBJECT TO MERGER CONTROL CLEARANCE.FINANCED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF NON-RECOURSE DEBT (142 MILLION EUROS) AND CONTRIBUTIONS FROM PARTNERS (316 MILLION EUROS).ACQUIRES SWISS TOWERS AG IN CONSORTIUM WITH DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CAPITAL PARTNERS (DTCP) AND SWISS LIFE ASSET MANAGERS.TO HOLD A 54 PERCENT STAKE IN CELLNEX SWITZERLAND, THUS CONTROLLING AND CONSOLIDATING THE ENTITY.

Cellnex Telecom Q1 revenue up 15 pct YoY

April 28 (Reuters) - Cellnex Telecom SA ::Q1 revenue 189 million euros ($205 million) versus 165 million euros year ago.Q1 adjusted EBITDA 84 million euros versus 63.5 million euros year ago.Q1 net profit 11 million euros versus 11 million euros year ago (14 million euros seen in Reuters poll).Reiterates 2017 financial outlook.

Cellnex proposes complementary gross dividend of 0.0423 eur/shr

Cellnex Telecom SA :Proposes to pay out complementary gross dividend of 0.0423 euro ($0.0455) per share.

Cellnex to deploy telecommunications networks in properties managed by Haya

Cellnex Telecom SA :Signs exclusive deal with Haya Real Estate (HRE) to deploy telecommunications networks in the properties managed by HRE.

Cellnex sees EBITDA of up to 340 mln euros in FY 2017

Cellnex Telecom SA : FY adjusted EBITDA up 23 percent at 290 million euros ($309.4 million) versus 235 million euros year ago . Net debt at 1.50 billion euros at end of Dec. versus 927 million euros at end of Dec. 2015 . Backlog 12.1 billion euros versus 8.0 billion euros at end of Dec. YoY . Sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA at between 330 million euros and 340 million euros . Sees FY 2017 dividend up 10 percent versus 2016 payout .Sees recurring free cash flow growth above 10 percent in FY 2017.

Cellnex Telecom FY net profit down at 40 million euros

Cellnex Telecom SA : FY net sales 670.4 million euros ($715.1 million) versus 575.4 million euros year ago .FY net profit 39.8 million euros versus 51 million euros in Reuters poll and 47.3 million euros year ago.

Cellnex approves gross dividend of 0.044 euro per share

Cellnex Telecom SA : Approves gross dividend of 0.044 euro ($0.047) per share .Sets ex-dividend date to Dec. 14 and payment date to Dec. 16.