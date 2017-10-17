Clover Industries Ltd (CLRJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Clover Industries Ffrantz Scheepers appointed new CFO designate

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd ::CLOVER INDUSTRIES LTD - ‍FRANTZ SCHEEPERS APPOINTED AS NEW CFO DESIGNATE, EFFECTIVE 1 NOVEMBER 2017​.‍SCHEEPERS WILL ASSUME ROLE AS CFO OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE 1 JANUARY 2018​.

Clover Industries says FY HEPS down 66.2 pct to 63.9 cents

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd :FY REVENUE IMPROVED BY 2,4% OR R 239,9 MILLION TO R10 058,6 MILLION.FY HEPS DOWN 66.2% TO 63.9 CENTS.BOARD HAS RESOLVED NOT TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND DUE TO CURRENT WEAK ECONOMIC CIRCUMSTANCE AND GROUP'S GROWTH FUNDING REQUIREMENTS.

Clover Industries' financial director steps down

July 26 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Limited :ELTON RONALD BOSCH, FINANCIAL DIRECTOR, HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FOR PERSONAL REASONS AND IN ORDER TO PURSUE OTHER INTERESTS.BOSCH'S EMPLOYMENT AND DIRECTORSHIP WILL CONTINUE UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2017.PROCEEDINGS TO APPOINT A SUCCESSOR AND ACHIEVE A SMOOTH TRANSITION ARE UNDERWAY.

Clover Industries says issue, allotment of B shares in DFSA to milk producers implemented

July 6 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd :Announce issue and allotment of B shares in DFSA to milk producers has been implemented with effect from 1 July 2017.Milk producers hold B shares which constitute 74% of voting rights of DFSA; clover holds a shares which constitute 26% of voting rights of DFSA.

Clover Industries sees full-year HEPS down between 50-65 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd ::Fy headline earnings per share ("heps") is expected to be between 50.0% and 65.0% lower than year ago.Fy heps is expected to be between 66.12 and 94.42 cents compared to 188.9 cents reported for previous corresponding period.

Clover Industries six-month HEPS falls 14.7 pct

Clover Industries Ltd : Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 and declaration of scrip distribution . Six-month revenue up 2.1 pct to R5.1 billion . HY HEPS down 14.7 pct to 99.8 cents . Interim dividend per share of 24.2 cents . Mitigate further volatility in selling prices, clover took decision to hedge diesel prices for full financial year . Remains confident that long-term benefits of City Deep integration and new launches will accrue in second half of financial year and beyond . Weakened global economy and muted consumer sentiment will have a significant impact on Clover . Inflationary cost increases will continue to be a challenge and structural changes are required as consumers remain under pressure . Will also continue to investigate adjacent revenue streams (new principal income) .Will continue to expand its operations withib bnls region, and to pursue export opportunities in africa where currency risks can be mitigated.

Clover Limited sees HEPS for six months to Dec. 31 down 12.1-17.1 pct

Clover Industries Limited :Heps for period is now expected to be between 12.1% (14.20 cents) and 17.1% (20.05 cents) lower than heps of 116.96 cents reported.

Clover Industries sees six-month HEPS down 15.7 pct

Clover Industries Ltd : Says trading update and trading statement . Expects headline earnings for six months ended Dec. 31 2016 (" period") to be between 14.6 pct and 24.6 pct lower versus comparative period . Earnings to be between 12.1 pct and 22.1 pct lower than comparative period .HEPS for period is expected to be between 15.7 pct (18.33 cents) and 25.7 pct (30.02 cents) lower than comparative period.