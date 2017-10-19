Celestica Inc (CLS.TO)
15.52CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.37 (+2.44%)
$15.15
$15.25
$15.65
$15.25
423,259
221,205
$19.94
$13.66
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Celestica announces appointment of chief financial officer
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc
Celestica Q2 earnings per share $0.24
July 25 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc
Pharmally International Holding announces FY 2016 dividend payment
May 4 (Reuters) - Pharmally International Holding Co Ltd <6452.TW> ::* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$8 per share to shareholders for 2016.* Co will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$1.54 for every one share. Full Article
Celestica Q1 EPS $0.16
April 20 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc
celestica expands capabilities for the aerospace market through asset purchase agreement with Karel Manufacturing
Celestica Inc
Celestica Q2 earnings per share $0.25
Celestica Inc
Celestica Inc announces intention to launch normal course issuer bid
Celestica Inc:Intends to file with the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) a notice of intention to commence a new normal course issuer bid (NCIB) during the first quarter of 2016.Says this notice is accepted by the TSX, the Company expects to repurchase for cancellation, at its discretion during the 12 months following such acceptance, up to 10% of the "public float". Full Article
Celestica Inc gives Q1 2016 guidance
Celestica Inc:Says for Q1 2016, we anticipate revenue to be in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion, and non-IFRS adjusted net earnings per share to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.25 (excluding any impact from taxable foreign exchange).expect a negative $0.05 to $0.10 per share (pre-tax) aggregate impact on net earnings on an IFRS basis for employee stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software) and restructuring charges. Full Article
BRIEF-Celestica announces appointment of chief financial officer
* Celestica Inc - appointment of Mandeep Chawla as company's chief financial officer, effective immediately