Celestica Inc (CLS.TO)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc :Celestica announces appointment of chief financial officer.Celestica Inc - ‍appointment of Mandeep Chawla as company's chief financial officer, effective immediately​.Celestica - ‍Chawla has been co's interim CFO since June & was appointed following a search process that included both external & internal candidates​.

July 25 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc :Celestica announces second quarter 2017 financial results.Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 earnings per share $0.24.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32.Sees Q3 2017 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.Q2 revenue $1.56 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.55 billion.Celestica inc says for quarter ending september 30, 2017, anticipate non-IFRS adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $0.28 to $0.34.Celestica inc - "‍as we enter second half of year, we intend to continue to invest in ramping new programs and in higher margin services"​.

May 4 (Reuters) - Pharmally International Holding Co Ltd <6452.TW> ::* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$8 per share to shareholders for 2016.* Co will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$1.54 for every one share.

April 20 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc :Celestica announces first quarter 2017 financial results.Q1 earnings per share $0.16.Q1 revenue $1.47 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.45 billion.Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29.Sees q2 2017 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.Celestica inc sees non-ifrs adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $0.29 to $0.35 for quarter ending june 30, 2017.Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Celestica Inc : As per transaction, co has acquired Karel's Manufacturing assets in both Mexicali, Mexico and Calexico, California . Approximately 400 Karel employees will be joining Celestica from across the Mexico and California operations .Press release - Celestica expands capabilities for the aerospace market through asset purchase agreement with Karel Manufacturing.

Celestica Inc : Celestica announces second quarter 2016 financial results . Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 to $0.33 . Q2 earnings per share $0.25 . Sees q3 2016 revenue $1.475 billion to $1.575 billion . Q2 revenue $1.49 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.46 billion . Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Celestica Inc:Intends to file with the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) a notice of intention to commence a new normal course issuer bid (NCIB) during the first quarter of 2016.Says this notice is accepted by the TSX, the Company expects to repurchase for cancellation, at its discretion during the 12 months following such acceptance, up to 10% of the "public float".

Celestica Inc:Says for Q1 2016, we anticipate revenue to be in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion, and non-IFRS adjusted net earnings per share to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.25 (excluding any impact from taxable foreign exchange).expect a negative $0.05 to $0.10 per share (pre-tax) aggregate impact on net earnings on an IFRS basis for employee stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets (excluding computer software) and restructuring charges.