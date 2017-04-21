Clicks Group Ltd (CLSJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Clicks Group HY HEPS up 13.5 pct

April 21 (Reuters) - Clicks Group Ltd ::Interim condensed consolidated results for six months ended Feb. 28 2017.Group's performance for six months translated into growth of 13.5 pct in diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 232 cents per share.Interim dividend has been increased by 15.8 pct to 88 cents per share.Group turnover increased by 8.5 pct to 13.1 bln rand, with retail sales growing by 11.8 pct and distribution turnover by 7.5 pct.

Clicks Group says turnover for 20 weeks to Jan.15 up 8.6 pct

Clicks Group Limited : Clicks sales up 13.6 pct . Retail sales up 12.2 pct . Group turnover up 8.6 pct . Clicks chain increased sales by 13.6 pct in 20 weeks to 15 January 2017 (" period"), continuing to demonstrate resilience of brand in current weak consumer spending environment. . Clicks reported comparable store sales growth of 9.6 pct and showed real volume growth of 4.2 pct as selling price inflation measured 5.4 pct. . Total group retail sales increased by 12.2 pct and by 8.5 pct on a comparable store basis, with selling price inflation of 5.3 pct. . Upd, group's pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution business, increased turnover by 6.4 pct .Total group turnover for period grew by 8.6 pct to r10.0 billion..

S.Africa's Competition Commission approves Netcare-Clicks deal

Netcare Ltd : Netcare / Clicks - Agreement concluded by Netcare with Clicks has been approved by Competition Commission .Clicks will in due course assume control of all Medicross Pharmacies and 45 front shops of Netcare hospital division.

South Africa's Netcare says to outsource units to Clicks Group

Netcare Ltd : Has entered into agreement to outsource their 37 retail pharmacies in Medicross and 51 hospital retail front shop of hospital division to Clicks . Clicks will assume control of all Medicross Pharmacies and front shops of Netcare Hospital Division . Agreement excludes dispensing of prescriptions in Netcare Hospital pharmacies which remain within Netcare's hospital operations. . Specific employees involved in these areas of business will be transferred to clicks on terms similar to their current conditions .Implementation date of transaction is expected to be 1 October 2016.