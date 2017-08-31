Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce files to say selling shareholder may offer to sell 791,814 common shares of co

CIBC says adequate buffer to withstand house price declines

Cibc ceo says inorganic activity "will be largely on hold for an interim period". Cibc cro says bank has adequate buffer to withstand drop in housing prices. Cibc retail head says starting to see evidence of softening in toronto housing market, anticipates further softening.

CIBC announces senior executive changes

Jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada. Christina kramer has been named group head, personal and small business banking, canada. Kevin glass continues as chief finance officer. Harry culham continues as group head, capital markets. Laura dottori-attanasio continues as chief risk officer. Deepak khandelwal will join cibc in august as group head, client connectivity and innovation. Brian lee continues as senior vice-president and chief auditor, and an observer on cibc's operating committee. David williamson, sevp and group head, retail and business banking, will be leaving cibc in q1 of 2018. Larry richman to become group head, u.s. Region, and president & ceo, privatebank on after acquisition of privatebancorp. In interim, williamson will act as a strategic advisor to dodig and client connectivity and innovation team. Steve geist, sevp and group head, wealth management, will be leaving cibc at end of year.

CIBC receives all required regulatory approvals for PrivateBancorp transaction

CIBC receives all required regulatory approvals for PrivateBancorp transaction. CIBC and PrivateBancorp anticipate that acquisition will close on June 23, 2017.

CIBC announces increase to preferred share issue

Cibc announces increase to preferred share issue. Gross proceeds of offering will now be $800 million. Domestic public offering of non-cumulative rate reset class a preferred shares, series 45, size of offering increased to 32 million shares.

Privatebancorp stockholders approve acquisition by CIBC

Privatebancorp stockholders approve acquisition by cibc. Companies are confident that remaining closing conditions will be satisfied in time to close transaction in June 2017.

CIBC and PrivateBancorp announce increase in consideration under amended merger agreement

Cibc and privatebancorp announce increase in consideration under amended merger agreement. Terms provide additional us$3.00 cash. Amendment that increases cash consideration under previously amended merger agreement. Privatebancorp board of directors unanimously recommends stockholders vote in favor of amended agreement. Amended agreement values privatebancorp at approximately us$4.9 billion. Under amended agreement, consideration in aggregate will be $27.20 in cash, 0.4176 of cibc share for each share of co held. Terms of amended agreement represent cibc's best and final offer to privatebancorp stockholders. Cibc to satisfy consideration payable to co by paying about us$2.2 billion in cash and issuing approximately 33.5 million cibc common shares. Cibc expects transaction will be accretive to earnings per share within three years of closing date. Cibc intends to adjust anticipated june 28, 2017 record date for its next quarterly dividend.

Amendment to agreement and plan of merger with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) revises amount of termination fee to be $198 million. Original merger agreement provided that termination fee of $150 million would be payable by PrivateBancorp to CIBC upon termination of merger agreement.

Cibc and Privatebancorp announce revised merger agreement. Stockholders will receive, upon completion of proposed merger with CIBC, US$24.20 in cash and 0.4176 of a CIBC common share. Amended agreement values Privatebancorp at approximately 2.7 times tangible book value as of December 31, 2016. CIBC estimates that completion of transaction will contribute approximately US$340 million (c$450 million) of net income in fiscal 2020. Board unanimously supports amended terms and continues to recommend that Privatebancorp stockholders approve transaction. CIBC estimates that completion of transaction will become accretive to CIBC's earnings per share within three years of closing date. CIBC expects to maintain a "strong" common equity tier (cet) 1 ratio at closing above 10 per cent. Amended agreement values privatebancorp at approximately US$4.9 billion.

CIBC receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid

CIBC receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid. The approval would permit CIBC to purchase for cancellation from time to time up to eight million common shares.