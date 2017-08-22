Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd (CMDG.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd ::Signed exclusivity letter with Uber Technologies for exclusive discussions regarding forming a strategic alliance.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd :qtrly net profit s$ 79.4 million versus s$85.2 million a year ago.Qtrly revenue s$987.2 million versus s$1.02 billion.Revenue from public transport services business in singapore is expected to be higher.Revenue from taxi business is expected to be lower.Revenue from automotive engineering services business is expected to be lower.Revenue from inspection and testing services business is expected to be lowe.Revenue from driving centre business is expected to be maintained..Revenue from car rental and leasing business is expected to be lower..Revenue from bus station business in guangzhou is expected to be lower.Operating environment remains challenging.Board declared a tax-exempt one-tier interim dividend of 4.35 cents per ordinary share.Rail service revenue is also expected to be higher with continued growth in ridership.

June 29 (Reuters) - Cabcharge Australia Ltd :Sale of 49% interest in Cityfleet Networks.Sale consideration for cabcharge's 49% interest in cfn is £7.9 million.Announces sale of its 49% interest in Cityfleet Networks to its joint venture partner Comfortdelgro Corporation Limited.

June 28 (Reuters) - Comfortdelgro Corporation Limited ::Acquisition of shares in Cityfleet Networks Limited.Entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire remaining 49 pct stake in Cityfleet Networks Ltd.49 pct interest is acquired from its existing partner Cabcharge Australia Limited for a cash consideration of £7.9 million.‍Acquisition not expected to have material impact on earnings per share for current financial year​.

May 24 (Reuters) - Secura Group Ltd :Unit entered into a two-year strategic alliance with comfortdelgro insurance brokers pte ltd.Under alliance, Red Sentry will offer cyber security related consultancy, products and services to cdgi's enterprise customers.

May 12 (Reuters) - Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd :qtrly net profit s$ 82.5 million versus s$73.4 million a year ago.qtrly revenue s$ 972.0 million versus s$995.6 million.revenue from public transport services business in singapore is expected to be higher..revenue from australia bus business is expected to be higher.revenue from uk bus business is expected to decrease from foreign currency translation effect of weaker £..revenue from bus station business in guangzhou is expected to be lower.revenue from taxi business is expected to be lower..revenue from automotive engineering services business is expected to be lower.revenue from driving centre business is expected to be maintained..revenue from inspection and testing services business is expected to be lower.operating environment remains challenging and costs will continue to be managed prudently..revenue from car rental and leasing business is expected to be lower..

May 2 (Reuters) - Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd ::Yang Ban Seng stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, taxi business.

April 28 (Reuters) - Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd :Appoints yang ban seng as managing director / group chief executive officer of comfortdelgro corporation.

April 28 (Reuters) - ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited ::Stepping down of managing director/group chief executive officer.Kua Hong Pak steps down as managing director/group chief executive officer of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited.

April 26 (Reuters) - Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd :Kua Hong Pak will step down as Managing Director/Group Chief Executive Officer.Yang Ban Seng will be appointed as Managing Director/Group Chief Executive Officer.