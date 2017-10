CanniMed Therapeutics Inc (CMED.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cannimed Therapeutics Inc :Cannimed Therapeutics Inc - ‍initiated production of CanniMed capsules, following receipt of production license granted by health Canada​.

Oct 2 (Reuters) - CanniMed Therapeutics Inc :CanniMed Therapeutics - co, Avaria Health & Beauty signed letter of intent for distribution of medical cannabis products, clinical research.

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Cannimed Therapeutics Inc ::Cannimed Therapeutics Inc. reports financial results for Q3 2017.Cannimed Therapeutics Inc - ‍for three months ended July 31, 2017, company recorded loss from continuing operations of $1.4 million, or $0.06 per share​.Cannimed Therapeutics-with current, planned cap ex, co is targeting production expansion estimated to reach 17,000 to 21,000 kg within next 24 months​.Q3 sales rose 80 percent to C$4.8 million.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Cannimed Therapeutics Inc :Says signed definitive supply agreement with Akula Trading Pty Ltd, a private South African Corporation​.

June 12 (Reuters) - Cannimed Therapeutics Inc :Cannimed Therapeutics Inc reports financial results for Q2 2017.Qtrly revenue increased to $3.7 million from $2.2 million for comparable period in previous fiscal year.Qtrly loss per share $0.08.

Cannimed Therapeutics Inc : Cannimed Therapeutics Inc and Pharmachoice enter into Canada's first exclusive pharmacy distribution agreement for medical cannabis .Cannimed Therapeutics Inc says co, Pharmachoice to collaborate on pharmacist education and distribution, sale and marketing of medical cannabis products.