Computer Modelling Group Ltd (CMG.TO)

Computer Modelling Group posts Q2 earnings c$0.06/shr

Computer Modelling Group announces first quarter results.Q1 earnings per share c$0.06.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

May 19 (Reuters) - Computer Modelling Group Ltd :Computer Modelling Group announces year end results.Computer Modelling Group Ltd Q4 earnings per share $0.07.Qtrly total revenue $19.058 million versus $19.016 million.Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018.Computer Modelling Group Ltd - "capital expenditures are expected to recede to their normal levels of a couple of million dollars a year".Q4 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q4 revenue view C$17.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Computer modelling group announces third quarter results . Computer modelling group ltd qtrly earnings per share - basic $0.09 .Qtrly total revenue $20.3 million versus $21.2 million.

Computer Modelling Group announces first quarter results .Q1 earnings per share c$0.09. Q1 revenue fell 12 percent . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .

Computer Modelling Group Ltd : Qtrly earnings per basic share $0.09 . Qtrly total revenue $18.8 million versus $21.4 million . During q1 of fiscal 2017, annuity and maintenance revenue remained consistent with same period of previous fiscal year .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.08, revenue view c$19.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd : Q1 earnings per share C$0.09 . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Computer modelling group announces first quarter results .Q1 revenue fell 12 percent.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd : Computer Modelling Group announces year end results . Qtrly total revenue $19 million versus $20.4 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.05 . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.09, revenue view c$19.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Due to adverse economic conditions in Venezuela, oil & gas industry,decided to close office in Caracas effective May 2016 . "as we enter fiscal 2017, ongoing reductions in budgets,activity levels by customers affecting utilization levels of our software" . Customers in Caracas region will be supported from other locations, mainly office in Bogota . "we are taking prudent measures, such as suspending employee recruitment and reducing discretionary spending, to control our costs" . Company intends to adopt IFRS 9 in its consolidated financial statements beginning April 1, 2018 .Does not expect IFRS 9 to have material impact on consolidated financial statements.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd declares quarterly dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd:Announces a dividend of $0.10 per Common Share on CMG's Common Shares.Dividend will be paid on December 15, 2015 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2015.