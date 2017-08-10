Computer Modelling Group Ltd (CMG.TO)

Edition:
10.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$10.00
Open
$10.01
Day's High
$10.09
Day's Low
$10.00
Volume
38,824
Avg. Vol
101,228
52-wk High
$11.32
52-wk Low
$8.20

Computer Modelling Group posts Q2 earnings c$0.06/shr
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 07:00am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Computer Modelling Group Ltd :Computer Modelling Group announces first quarter results.Q1 earnings per share c$0.06.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Computer Modelling Group Ltd posts Q4 earnings $0.07/shr
Friday, 19 May 2017 07:00am EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - Computer Modelling Group Ltd :Computer Modelling Group announces year end results.Computer Modelling Group Ltd Q4 earnings per share $0.07.Qtrly total revenue $19.058 million versus $19.016 million.Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018.Computer Modelling Group Ltd - "capital expenditures are expected to recede to their normal levels of a couple of million dollars a year".Q4 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q4 revenue view C$17.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Computer Modelling posts Q3 basic EPS of $0.09
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 07:00am EST 

Computer Modelling Group Ltd : Computer modelling group announces third quarter results . Computer modelling group ltd qtrly earnings per share - basic $0.09 .Qtrly total revenue $20.3 million versus $21.2 million.  Full Article

Computer Modelling Group reported Q1 EPS c$0.09
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 07:00am EDT 

Computer Modelling Group Ltd : Q1 revenue fell 12 percent . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Computer Modelling Group announces first quarter results .Q1 earnings per share c$0.09.  Full Article

Computer Modelling qtrly earnings per basic share $0.09
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 07:00am EDT 

Computer Modelling Group Ltd : Qtrly earnings per basic share $0.09 . Qtrly total revenue $18.8 million versus $21.4 million . During q1 of fiscal 2017, annuity and maintenance revenue remained consistent with same period of previous fiscal year .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.08, revenue view c$19.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Computer Modelling Group Q1 earnings per share C$0.09
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 07:00am EDT 

Computer Modelling Group Ltd : Q1 earnings per share C$0.09 . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Computer modelling group announces first quarter results .Q1 revenue fell 12 percent.  Full Article

Computer Modelling Group announces year end results
Friday, 20 May 2016 07:01am EDT 

Computer Modelling Group Ltd : Computer Modelling Group announces year end results . Qtrly total revenue $19 million versus $20.4 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.05 . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.09, revenue view c$19.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Due to adverse economic conditions in Venezuela, oil & gas industry,decided to close office in Caracas effective May 2016 . "as we enter fiscal 2017, ongoing reductions in budgets,activity levels by customers affecting utilization levels of our software" . Customers in Caracas region will be supported from other locations, mainly office in Bogota . "we are taking prudent measures, such as suspending employee recruitment and reducing discretionary spending, to control our costs" . Company intends to adopt IFRS 9 in its consolidated financial statements beginning April 1, 2018 .Does not expect IFRS 9 to have material impact on consolidated financial statements.  Full Article

Computer Modelling Group Ltd declares quarterly dividend
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 04:00pm EST 

Computer Modelling Group Ltd:Announces a dividend of $0.10 per Common Share on CMG's Common Shares.Dividend will be paid on December 15, 2015 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2015.  Full Article

CANADA STOCKS-North Korea tensions weigh on TSX futures

Aug 11 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as the escalating war of words between the United States and North Korea drove investors toward the yen, Swiss franc and gold.

