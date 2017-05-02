Coronation Fund Managers Ltd (CMLJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Coronation Fund Managers sees HY DHEPS to be between 206.7 cents and 229.7 cents

May 2 (Reuters) - Coronation Fund Managers Ltd :Sees HY DHEPS to be down by no more than 10% when compared to dheps of 229.7 cents for half year ended 31 March 2016.DHEPS for half year ended 31 March 2017 is therefore expected to be between 206.7 cents and 229.7 cents.

Coronation Fund Managers says total assets under management at 576 billion rand

April 28 (Reuters) - Coronation Fund Managers Ltd ::Coronation's total assets under management as at 31 March 2017 were r576 billion..

Coronation Fund Managers total AUM at 578 bln rand at Dec-end

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd :Shareholders are advised that Coronation's total assets under management as at Dec. 31, 2016 were 578 bln rand.

Coronation Fund Managers FY diluted HEPS down 13.3 pct

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd : Assets under management of r599 billion, down 1.8 percent . FY diluted headline earnings per share of 447.6 cents, down 13.3 pct . Total dividend per share of 447 cents . Revenue for current period declined by 9 pct to r4.0 billion (September 2015: r4.4 billion) .Recent performance of our funds is encouraging and gives us confidence for years ahead.

Coronation Fund Managers says AUM at June 30 of 599 bln rand

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd :Total assets under management as at June 30 2016 were 599 bln rand.

Coronation Fund Managers says H1 HEPS falls 7 pct

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd : Reviewed interim results for the six months ended 31 march 2016 . Diluted headline earnings per share of 229.7 cents . Combined with total net outflows of R48 billion, resulted in a marginal decline in assets under management over six- month period to R606 billion (September 2015: r610 billion). . Interim dividend per share of 229 cents .Despite recent rally, we expect asset price fluctuations to remain heightened as investors react to news of day.