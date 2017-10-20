Capitaland Mall Trust (CMLT.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Capitaland Mall Trust posts Q3 net property income of S$121.4​ million

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Capitaland Mall Trust ::Qtrly distribution per unit (DPU)‍2.78​ cents.Qtrly gross revenue S$169.4​ million versus S$169.7 million.Qtrly distributable income S$‍98.7 million versus S$98.4 million.Qtrly net property income S$121.4​ million versus S$119.5 million ‍​.

Capitaland Mall Trust Management enters conditional unit sale and purchase agreement

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Capitaland Mall Trust Management Limited :Divestment Of Victory Sr Trust.‍HSBC Institutional as trustee of CMT entered into a conditional unit sale and purchase agreement with Victory SR​.Consideration payable by purchaser for purchase of victory sr trust units of s$58.8 million.On completion of divestment, total proceeds expected to be received by trustee are S$101.8 million.Divestment not expected to have any material impact on distribution per unit of for financial year ending 31 December 2017..

Capitaland Mall Trust reports qtrly distributable income of S$97.2 mln

July 21 (Reuters) - Capitaland Mall Trust :Distributable income was S$97.2 million for 2Q 2017, 0.1% higher than S$97.1 million for 2Q 2016.Qtrly distribution per unit (DPU) was 2.75 cents, 0.4% higher than 2.74 cents in 2Q 2016..Q2 net property income of S$117.5 million, 1.2% higher than S$116.1 million for same period last year.Qtrly gross revenue S$168.6 million versus S$170.9 million.

Capitaland Mall Trust Management announces issue of S$300 mln Fixed Rate Notes Due 2023

June 5 (Reuters) - Capitaland Mall Trust Management Limited :Issue Of S$300 mln Fixed Rate Notes Due 2023 Under Us$2 bln Emtn Programme Of Rcs Trust.Notes will mature on or about 5 june 2023 and will bear interest at a rate of 2.60 per cent. Per annum.

Capitaland Mall Trust announces appointment of Tan Tee Hieong as CEO

April 25 (Reuters) - Capitaland Mall Trust -:Appointment of Tan Tee Hieong as chief executive officer and executive director of company.Announces resignation of Tan Wee Yan, Wilson as chief executive officer and executive director of company.

Capitaland Mall Trust posts Q1 Net property income of S$120.1 million

April 20 (Reuters) - Capitaland Mall Trust :Qtrly distribution per unit (DPU) was 2.73 cents, unchanged from 1Q 2016.Net property income for 1Q 2017 was S$120.1 million, 6.1% lower than 1Q 2016.Gross revenue for 1Q 2017 was S$172.0 million, a decline of S$7.8 million or 4.3% from 1Q 2016.Distributable income of S$97.0 million for period 1 jan 2017 to 31 March, 0.2% higher than S$96.7 million for same period last year.

Capitaland Mall Trust says quarterly gross revenue S$169.3 million vs S$180.4 million

Capitaland Mall Trust : Qtrly gross revenue S$169.3 million versus S$180.4 million . Achieved net property income (NPI) of S$479.7 million for period 1 January 2016 to 31 December 2016 (FY 2016), an increase of 2.9% .Qtrly distribution per unit 2.88 cents versus 2.88 cents.

Capitaland Mall Trust says trustee entered sale and purchase agreement

Capitaland Mall Trust : HSBC institutional trust services (Singapore) limited entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement . Deal to sell certain undivided shares in the property located at 109 north bridge road Singapore 179097 . Trustee has on 30 August 2016 entered into facility agreements . Aggregate level of borrowings outstanding and that may be affected is about s$3.25 billion (excluding interest) as at 30 August .

Capitaland Mall Trust posts Q2 Distribution Per Unit 2.74 Singapore cents

Capitaland Mall Trust : Second quarter and/ or half yearly results . Q2 2016 net property income S$ 116.1 million versus S$ 127.9 million in Q1 2016 . Q2 Distribution Per Unit (DPU) 2.74 Singapore cents versus 2.73 Singapore cents prior quarter .Q2 2016 distributable income S$97.1 million versus S$ 96.7 million in Q1 2016.