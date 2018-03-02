Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Comarch Signs Deal With ZUS Worth Up To 242 Mln Zlotys Gross

March 2 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::ITS CONSORTIUM SIGNS DEAL WITH ZUS WORTH UP TO 242 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS.CO INFORMED THAT IT FILED THE LOWEST PRICE IN THE OFFER ON SEPT. 12, 2017 nFWN1LT0F3.

Comarch Q4 Net Profit Falls To 35.9 Million Zlotys

March 1 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::Q4 NET PROFIT 35.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 31.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 71.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q4 REVENUE 350 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 372.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Comarch Gets Additional Works Under Contract With Budimex

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Comarch SA ::SAYS GETS ADDITIONAL WORKS UNDER CONTRACT WITH BUDIMEX, INCREASING ITS VALUE BY 2.7 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Comarch Q3 net result swings to loss of 3.6 mln zlotys

Nov 20 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q3 REVENUE 260.5 MLN ZLOTYS VS 224.0 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.Q3 NET LOSS 3.6 MLN ZLOTYS VS PROFIT 8.3 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 7.2 MLN ZLOTYS VS 10.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.

Comarch receives debt note from Tauron Dystrybucja

Oct 24 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::RECEIVES AS LEADER OF CONSORTIUM A DEBT NOTE FROM TAURON DYSTRYBUCJA TO JOINTLY PAY 30.2 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​.CONSORTIUM CONSISTS OF THE CO, APATOR RECTOR, TUKAJ MAPPING CENTRAL EUROPE AND EUROSYSTEM‍​.

Comarch in consortium signs 137.8 mln zloty gross deal

Oct 20 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::IN CONSORTIUM SIGNS DEAL WITH POLISH STATE TREASURY, MAXIMUM REMUNERATION IS SET AT 137.8 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS.CONSORTIUM TO DELIVER AND IMPLEMENT DIGITAL RECORDING SYSTEM OF COURT HEARINGS IN COMMON COURTS IN POLAND.

Comarch files the lowest price offer in tender for ZUS IT system maintenance

Sept 12 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::FILES THE LOWEST PRICE OFFER (242.0 MILLION ZLOTY GROSS) IN TENDER FOR ZUS IT SYSTEM MAINTENANCE.

Comarch Q2 net profit rises to 6.0 mln zlotys

Sept 1 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q2 REVENUE WAS 248.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 273.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 7.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA WAS 27.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 67.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Comarch Q1 operating results to be lower by about 7.8 mln zlotys due to currency exchange differences

May 16 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA :Q1 OPERATING RESULTS TO BE LOWER BY ABOUT 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES.THE DEFERRED TAX RESERVE WILL ALSO LOWER THE RESULT BY ABOUT 2 MILLION ZLOTYS .MEANWHILE THE VALUATION OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (FORWARD CONTRACTS MAINLY) AND CURRENCY EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES RELATED TO OTHER THINGS (AMONG OTHERS FROM VALUATION OF LOANS AND BORROWINGS) WERE POSITIVE AND AMOUNTED TO ABOUT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Comarch plans FY 2016 dividend at 1.5 zloty/shr

May 8 (Reuters) - COMARCH SA ::TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 1.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE.