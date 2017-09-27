Cemex SAB de CV (CMXCPO.MX)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cemex sells remaining direct interest in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cemex Sab De Cv :Cemex sells remaining direct interest in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua.Sold 31.5 million shares of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. De C.V., which represents approximately 9.47% of equity capital of GCC.

Cemex Q2 net income was $289 mln

July 26 (Reuters) - Cemex Sab De Cv ::Cemex sab de cv says net income was u.s.$289 million in q2 of 2017, an increase of 41% compared to same period last year.Total debt plus perpetual notes decreased by u.s.$676 million during quarter.Cemex sab de cv says operating ebitda decreased during quarter by 8% on a like-to-like basis, to u.s.$696 million..Cemex sab de cv says net sales in operations in mexico increased 5% on a like-to-like basis in q2 of 2017 to u.s.$810 million.Cemex sab de cv says cemex's operations in united states reported net sales of u.s.$916 million in q2 of 2017, increase of 4% on a like-to-like basis from same period in 2016.In europe, net sales for q2 of 2017 increased 2% on a like-to-like and on a year-over-year basis to u.s.$934 million.Total debt plus perpetual notes decreased by u.s.$676 million during quarter.Consolidated net sales reached u.s.$3.6 bln during q2 of 2017.

Cemex SAB DE CV says net income reached $336 million in Q1

April 27 (Reuters) - Cemex Sab De Cv :Cemex reports close to a tenfold increase in net income during the first quarter of 2017.Cemex sab de cv says net income reached us$336 million in q1 of 2017.Cemex sab de cv - on a like-to-like basis for ongoing operations and adjusting for currency fluctuations, consolidated net sales increased by 6% in q1 to us$3.1 billion.Cemex sab de cv - operating ebitda on a like-to-like basis increased by 2% during quarter to us$559 million versus same period in 2016..Cemex sab de cv - net sales in operations in mexico increased 28% on a like-to-like basis in q1 of 2017 to us$725 million.Cemex sab de cv - cemex's operations in united states reported net sales of us$834 million in q1 of 2017, up 2% on a like-to-like basis.

Heidelbergcement buys Cemex unit in U.S. for $150 mln

April 18 (Reuters) - Heidelbergcement AG :Has entered into an agreement with a u.s. Subsidiary of cemex, s.a.b. De c.v. (cemex) to buy cemex’s pacific northwest materials business consisting of aggregate, asphalt and ready mix concrete operations in oregon and washington.The purchase price for the assets amounts to about usd 150 million.Closing of the transaction, which is subject to final approval by regulators, is expected during the second quarter of 2017 or soon thereafter.

Cemex reports divestment of Pacific Northwest Materials business in the u.s.

April 17 (Reuters) - Cemex Sab De Cv ::Cemex announces divestment of its Pacific Northwest Materials business in the U.S..Cemex Sab De Cv says one of its subsidiaries in U.S. Has signed a definitive agreement for sale of its pacific northwest materials business.Cemex Sab De Cv-proceeds from transaction to sell its pacific northwest materials business to be used for debt reduction,general corporate purposes.Cemex Sab De Cv says Pacific Northwest Materials business to be sold to Cadman Materials Inc for approximately U.S. $150 million.Cemex Sab De Cv - expect to finalize divestiture during q2 of 2017 or soon thereafter.

Cemex Sab De CV reports consolidated net sales during Q4 of 2016

Cemex Sab De Cv : Consolidated net sales increased by 4 pct during Q4 of 2016 to US$3.2 billion . Operating earnings before other expenses, net, in Q4 increased by 12 pct, to US$453 million .During Q4 2016, controlling interest net income was US$214 million, an improvement over a gain of US$144 million in same period last year.

Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23 pct stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua

Cemex SAB de CV : Cemex and GCC announce offering to sell up to 23% stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua . Cemex SAB de-Co, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. to commence offerings that are expected to include up to 76.5 million shares of Grupo Cementos . Cemex SAB de CV-To commence offering of Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua currently owned by Cemex at a range of between Mexican pesos 95.00 to 115.00/share .Cemex SAB de CV - Cemex intends to sell shares in context of Cemex's previously announced asset divestiture plans.

CEMEX says announces change and variation to take-over bid for Trinidad Cement

CEMEX SAB de CV : Cemex announces change and variation to take-over bid for trinidad cement limited . Cemex sab de cv - new offer price of tt$5.07 .Cemex sab de cv - full acceptance of offer in tt$ would result in a cash payment by sierra of approximately tt$672 million (u.s.$101 million).

CEMEX to meet $1.5-$2 bln 2017 asset disposal target ahead of schedule

Cemex SAB De CV : Cemex SAB De CV - has reduced total debt plus perpetual securities by more than U.S.$2 billion year to date . Cemex SAB De CV - Cemex is also well on track to reach its debt reduction target of U.S.$3 to U.S.$3.5 billion by end of 2017 . Cemex SAB De CV - Cemex will be able to meet its U.S.$1.5 to U.S.$2 BILLION 2017 asset disposal target ahead of schedule . Cemex SAB De CV - on target to reach its leverage ratio target of about 4.25 times by end of this year. .Cemex SAB De CV - on course to reach its initiatives to increase free-cash-flow by U.S.$670 million by end of this year.