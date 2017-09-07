Natixis SA (CNAT.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Natixis acquires 40 pct of BPCE Assurances from Macif and Maif
Sept 7 (Reuters) - NATIXIS
Natixis, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Callahan Capital to issue "green bond" CMBS
July 6 (Reuters) - Natixis Sa
French bank Natixis to buy majority of Belgian payment solutions group Dalenys
June 26 (Reuters) - Natixis
Natixis SA - UBS, others reach $103 million muni bond rigging settlements - Reuters
Natixis SA:UBS AG and five other banks and brokerages agreed to pay roughly $103 million to settle claims that they conspired to rig prices for U.S. municipal securities.Wednesday's accords include payments of $100.5 million to investors. Two of the defendants, France's Natixis SA and Societe Generale, also agreed to pay $2.8 million to resolve related claims by 21 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.If approved by a federal judge, the private settlements would end nearly eight years of class action litigation, and result in more than $226 million of payouts from 11 defendants, led by $44.6 million from JPMorgan Chase & Co.Several banks have during that time also agreed to pay more than $740 million, led by JPMorgan's $228 million, to resolve related probes by the U.S. Department of Justice and state regulators. At least 17 people were convicted or pleaded guilty, the Justice Department has said.Wednesday's private settlements included $32 mln with UBS, $28.45 mln with Natixis, $25.41 mln with Societe Generale, $9.75 mln with Piper Jaffray Cos, $3.5 mln with Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's National Westminster Bank, and $1.4 mln with George K. Baum & Co, court papers show.Other defendants that have settled with investors and regulators are Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N, Bank of America Corp BAC.N and General Electric Co GE.N, UBS has also settled with regulators, and Morgan Stanley MS.N with investors. Full Article
Natixis and La Banque Postale negotiate merger of AEW Europe and Ciloger
Natixis SA:Natixis and La Banque Postale are negotiating conditions of a merger of AEW Europe and Ciloger.Proposed merger would further consolidate new entity's position as real estate investment manager with combined assets under management over of 23 billion euros. Full Article
Natixis issues ordinary dividend and plans to acquire 51 pct of Peter J. Solomon
Natixis SA:Natixis says plans to return 1.1 bln euros to shareholders for 2015, of which 0.25 euro ordinary dividend per share, in cash and 0.10 euro exceptional dividend per share, in cash.Natixis says plans to acquire 51 pct of Peter J. Solomon in the US to strengthen its M&A franchise.Natixis says investment solutions business line exceeded 2015 targets in terms of inflows, revenue growth and profitability. Full Article
MOVES-Natixis names Marc Mourre global markets commodities head
Oct 17 French bank Natixis SA named Marc Mourre as head of global markets commodities at its corporate & investment banking segment.