Natixis SA (CNAT.PA)

Natixis acquires 40 pct of BPCE Assurances from Macif and Maif

Sept 7 (Reuters) - NATIXIS ::REG-NATIXIS :NATIXIS ACQUIRES 40% OF BPCE ASSURANCES FROM MACIF AND MAIF.‍SIGNATURE OF AN AGREEMENT FOR NATIXIS ASSURANCES TO ACQUIRE 40% OF BPCE ASSURANCES FROM MACIF (25%) AND MAIF (15%)​.‍FOLLOWING THIS TRANSACTION, NATIXIS ASSURANCES WILL BE BPCE ASSURANCES' SOLE SHAREHOLDER.​.‍THIS EUR 272M DEAL TO ACQUIRE 40% OF BPCE ASSURANCES WILL BE FINANCED BY NATIXIS' OWN RESOURCES​.‍ESTIMATED IMPACT ON BANK'S CET1 RATIO OF AROUND -6BPS​.‍ACQUISITION IS SET TO HAVE A PROJECTED ACCRETIVE IMPACT OF 2% ON NATIXIS' 2017 ESTIMATED EPS​.AQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED BY NATIXIS’ OWN RESOURCES.‍ACQUISITION IS SET TO HAVE A PROJECTED ACCRETIVE IMPACT OF 2% ON NATIXIS' 2017 ESTIMATED EPS​.‍WILL ENHANCE MACIF GROUP'S SCR COVERAGE RATIO BY AROUND 7 POINTS AND MAIF GROUP'S FIGURE BY 5 POINTS.​.

Natixis, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Callahan Capital to issue "green bond" CMBS

July 6 (Reuters) - Natixis Sa ::* Natixis, in collaboration with Ivanhoé Cambridge and Callahan Capital Properties, announced it has issued the first ever “green” commercial mortgage-backed securitization (CMBS)..* A $72 million green-specific tranche (the 85 Broad Street Loan-Specific Certificates) was issued to refinance part of a $358,600,000 fixed-rate, first mortgage loan provided by Natixis to Ivanhoé Cambridge for the acquisition of 85 Broad Street in New York.* Green tranche received very strong interest from the major green investors both in the US and overseas and was oversubscribed .

French bank Natixis to buy majority of Belgian payment solutions group Dalenys

June 26 (Reuters) - Natixis /Dalenys ::* Natixis announces the signature of an agreement to acquire 50.04% of the capital of Dalenys at a price of 9 euros/share.* Acquisition will be financed out of Natixis' own funds.* Estimated impact for 100% of the acquisition on Natixis Core Tier One capital ratio at end-March 2017 is around -10 bps..* This announcement confirms Natixis' strategic ambition to become one of the European leaders in the payments industry, particularly for merchant services..* The acquisition of Dalenys strengthens Natixis' range of payment solutions for E-retailers on a fast-growing market with transaction volume in Europe in excess of 500 billion euros, adds Natixis in a statement.* Dalenys offers Payment Marketing solutions that aim to increase revenues for online and point-of-sale merchants.

Natixis SA - UBS, others reach $103 million muni bond rigging settlements - Reuters

Natixis SA:UBS AG and five other banks and brokerages agreed to pay roughly $103 million to settle claims that they conspired to rig prices for U.S. municipal securities.Wednesday's accords include payments of $100.5 million to investors. Two of the defendants, France's Natixis SA and Societe Generale, also agreed to pay $2.8 million to resolve related claims by 21 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.If approved by a federal judge, the private settlements would end nearly eight years of class action litigation, and result in more than $226 million of payouts from 11 defendants, led by $44.6 million from JPMorgan Chase & Co.Several banks have during that time also agreed to pay more than $740 million, led by JPMorgan's $228 million, to resolve related probes by the U.S. Department of Justice and state regulators. At least 17 people were convicted or pleaded guilty, the Justice Department has said.Wednesday's private settlements included $32 mln with UBS, $28.45 mln with Natixis, $25.41 mln with Societe Generale, $9.75 mln with Piper Jaffray Cos, $3.5 mln with Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's National Westminster Bank, and $1.4 mln with George K. Baum & Co, court papers show.Other defendants that have settled with investors and regulators are Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N, Bank of America Corp BAC.N and General Electric Co GE.N, UBS has also settled with regulators, and Morgan Stanley MS.N with investors.

Natixis and La Banque Postale negotiate merger of AEW Europe and Ciloger​

Natixis SA:Natixis and La Banque Postale are negotiating conditions of a merger of AEW Europe and Ciloger​.Proposed merger would further consolidate new entity's position as real estate investment manager with combined assets under management over of 23 billion euros.

Natixis issues ordinary dividend and plans to acquire 51 pct of Peter J. Solomon

Natixis SA:Natixis says plans to return 1.1 bln euros to shareholders for 2015, of which 0.25 euro ordinary dividend per share, in cash and 0.10 euro exceptional dividend per share, in cash.Natixis says plans to acquire 51 pct of Peter J. Solomon in the US to strengthen its M&A franchise.Natixis says investment solutions business line exceeded 2015 targets in terms of inflows, revenue growth and profitability.